This week, Stephen gave her a double dose of the LSD he's been drugging her with, resulting in Carla having a meltdown at Underworld. Her husband Peter (Chris Gascoyne) wanted her to avoid work for a while, but tonight she insisted on resuming business as usual. At the factory, Stephen was on a call to Rufus (Steve Meo), who has threatened to expose him after discovering what he was up to.

Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) stepped up his evil masterplan in tonight's Coronation Street (17th March), ultimately pushing his poor victim Carla Barlow (Alison King) to seek medical treatment for the sake of her mental health.

Stephen demanded that Rufus stop putting pressure on him, but as Carla arrived, he hung up. Carla said sorry to the staff for her behaviour towards them, and offered to make the tea, only to cut her finger when she dropped a mug.

The incident left her shaken, and Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) went to fetch Peter while Stephen bandaged her injury. Peter rushed to Carla's side, and she admitted that she needed to go back to the surgery as things clearly weren't right.

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid in Coronation Street. ITV/Danielle Baguley

Meanwhile, with Peter having told Stephen that Carla's situation wasn't deemed serious enough, Stephen spotted Carla's keys on her desk and hid them out of sight, before reminding her to take her handbag with her.

Doctor Gaddas (Christine Mackie) suggested that Carla take an extended break from work, adding that she ought to go back on her antipsychotic medication. The couple enquired about Carla going back to a facility for proper help, but Doctor Gaddas explained that Carla wasn't a danger to herself or others, so this wouldn't be a priority.

Peter went to pick up her prescription, and asked Carla's close friend Roy Cropper (David Neilson) to check on her in his absence. But while she was alone, Stephen let himself into the flat with the stolen keys.

He checked that Carla was sound asleep in her bedroom, before depositing the keys, turning on the grill and leaving again. So, when Roy arrived, the smoke alarm was blaring and a small fire was blazing. Woken by the noise, Carla emerged from her bed to find Roy putting out the flames. She was shaken, not recalling being in the kitchen but assuming that she must have been the one to turn the grill on.

She clung onto worried Roy's hand, and Peter returned to hear what had happened. Carla was terrified that she could have put any one of them in danger, and she decided that she had to leave for treatment once more.

At the factory, Stephen deliberately relayed information on Carla's condition to Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) in front of staff, and was later pleased when shareholders Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) and Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) revealed that they had all voted to put him and Sarah in charge.

While Carla left the cobbles, Stephen enjoyed a drink in the office, secretly celebrating his latest win. But will Rufus be back to destroy him?

