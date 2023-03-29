The disgraced businessman played by Todd Boyce has been trying to restore his reputation by way of murders and deceit, but a business-savvy move from Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) endangered his plan.

A new Coronation Street double bill has hinted at Stephen Reid resorting to extreme measures to keep his scheme going.

As viewers recall, the villain struck a deal with Rufus Donahue (Steve Meo) – after attacking him with a hole punch, that is – to keep his mouth shut over his recent spiking of Carla Barlow (Alison King).

To do so, Stephen had to reject the offer from Owen and Angelique, Underworld's prospective business partners based in the US.

In tonight's (29th March) scenes, Michael touched base with the Americans only to learn it was Stephen who severed ties with them and not the other way around, as Boyce's baddie had led him to believe.

Michael confronted Stephen over the future of the company, with the murderer continuing to spin his web of lies. Cornered, he told his associate he'd turned the Americans down as he received a better proposal from Rufus.

After confronting Stephen, a proactive Michael decided to get Owen and Angelique to up their original offer. Proud to have secured a profitable deal for Underworld, an unaware Michael told Stephen, who couldn't help but take the new deal and come up with a counter-offer for Rufus to make sure his secret would be safe.

Michael gets really close to finding out what Stephen has been up to. ITV

He offered Rufus 10% of the profit Underworld would make out of the new business agreement, but Rufus was hard to satisfy. Knowing Stephen was in no position to negotiate, he asked for a whopping 25%, a "ridiculous" amount that the villain reluctantly agreed to.

As Rufus gloated, the camera cut to Stephen's menacing glare. Earlier this month, Boyce teased his character will kill again after Leo and Teddy's murders, but is he ready to finish what he started and get rid of Rufus for good? Or is it Michael who will take the brunt of Stephen's evil ways?

