Stephanie Davis is swapping Hollyoaks for the cobbles as she has been cast as Courtney Vance, the glamorous wife of Darren, played by The Archers' favourite, Ryan Early.

There's set to be a new hot couple in Coronation Street in the coming weeks, as the ITV series has cast two soap favourites.

Darren is one of Dev Alahan's (Jimmi Harkishin) business associates and will spend most of his time (quite literally) talking shop.

Courtney, meanwhile, is a total minx, who sets her sights on getting herself a toy-boy lover - and it's Aadi (Adam Hussain) she has her eye on.

It isn't long before the storyline spirals out of control and Aadi finds himself in a web of lies as Courtney does her best to make sure the pair can meet up behind her husband and his dad's backs.

Will her plan work? Or will the new couple prove to be quite the bombshell? (We're expecting the latter!)

Adam Hussain as Aadi Alahan in Coronation Street. ITV

Davis and Early will start filming in this week ahead of their first appearance in July.

Speaking of her exciting new role, Davis commented: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Coronation Street, playing the part of Courtney Vance. Growing up I have always watched and loved the show, so to be part of the biggest TV soap in Britain, which is in the hearts and homes of so many people, is an honour."

Early added: "I am so thrilled to be playing Darren Vance on Coronation Street and joining the most iconic soap. I grew up watching the show with my grandmother so to walk on the cobbles is such an honour."

And executive producer Iain MacLeod said: "In Stephanie and Ryan, we have cast two fantastic actors as the catalyst for this fun, fiery storyline. Aadi will quickly find himself way out of his depth as he risks everything for Courtney. And while it is the best time he’s ever had in his life, he stands to end up in a whole heap of trouble!"

