Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) goes to extremes to stop mum Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) from marrying Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce); while traumatised Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) suffers a new setback. But will her attacker, Aaron Sandford (James Craven), decide to move out of the Street?

Unwell Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) could face yet more serious consequences next week, when Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) sets a trap for him. Meanwhile, Damon's secret lover Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) creates a mess when she tries to avoid their fling being exposed.

There's fresh news for Max Turner (Paddy Bever), while Carla Barlow (Alison King) continues to step up for struggling Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 1st - 5th May 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Damon double-crosses Paul

Paul's choices lead him into danger. ITV

Still shaken after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, Paul is supported by pal Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown), who introduces him to a woman called Trish. Dee Dee has met Trish, who lost her husband to MND, online, and the latter explains the stages of the illness and what Paul can expect. Dee Dee urges Paul to tell partner Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and his family of his diagnosis, but will Paul do so?

As the week continues, Paul seeks more dodgy jobs through Damon's contact, Niall. Paul lies to Billy that he's got plans with Dee Dee, and she manages to cover when Billy speaks to her. But suspicious Dee Dee follows Paul to Freshco's car park, where she finds him about to steal another car. Dee Dee threatens to call the police, but Paul ignores her, insisting he needs to make money as he speeds away. Later, Paul corners Damon at the Bistro and demands £25k, or he'll grass him up. But Damon stands his ground, later double-crossing Paul by calling his criminal contacts to shut down Paul's blackmail attempt.

Playing along, Damon tells Paul he'll have the money as soon as he can get hold of it. Paul joins mum and sister Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) to go wedding dress shopping, while Damon calls Niall saying their plan is on. As Paul takes pictures of the dress Gemma is trying on, hoping to get the factory girls to make a cheap version, they are caught by the shop assistant. Later, Paul meets with Damon in the precinct, where Damon reveals he doesn't have the money and that Niall and his brother are out for his blood. Then Damon has a sudden change of heart, ordering Paul to leave before it's too late. Will Paul get away in time, or find himself in more danger?

2. Sarah's web of lies over guilty secret

Sarah hopes to conceal her secret. ITV

When Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) books a table at the Bistro for his birthday, Damon offers to throw in a free bottle of champagne - and Sarah tries to mask her unease. The following day, Sarah takes Adam for his celebratory lunch, where Adam tells her brother, Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), that some locals have raised objections to the late licence for the restaurant. Then Damon joins Adam and Sarah's table, and Sarah squirms. When Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) reveals that Sarah was one of the objectors to the late licence, Nick and Adam are furious, while Damon enjoys her discomfort.

Sarah tells Nick and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) that their late licence plan is a terrible idea, and Nick arranges a meeting in the Bistro for the locals to air their views. When Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) claims that she never had an objection herself, Nick is baffled and asks Sarah why she lied. Nick and Leanne wonder what's keeping Damon as the meeting starts, but how will Sarah keep up with her web of lies?

3. Tim kidnaps Elaine to stop her wedding

Tim kidnaps Elaine to stop her from marrying Stephen in Coronation Street ITV

After clashing with Tim, Elaine agrees to fly out to Las Vegas that same day to marry secret killer Stephen. A shocked Sally (Sally Dynevor) tells Tim the news, and Tim offers to drive Elaine and Stephen to the airport, making out he accepts their plans. But instead, Tim lures his mum to his taxi and leaves Stephen on the doorstep, before speeding away with Elaine as a hostage! Sally and Stephen watch on in disbelief, but will Tim's plan be enough to derail the nuptials?

In the aftermath, it seems that Elaine remains determined to become Mrs Reid. Stephen offers to rebook their tickets to Vegas, and reminds Elaine that he'll need her passport to do so. Will Elaine agree as she remains oblivious to Stephen's true nature? It's clear that he isn't nearly as smitten with her as Elaine is with him, as he later spots Owen (Ben Hull) flirting with Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and is annoyed at the sight. Will Elaine go through with the wedding, or might Tim be able to prove Stephen's true colours?

4. Amy suffers a panic attack as rapist Aaron debates big move

Amy suffers a panic attack on the bus in Coronation Street ITV

Amy gets on a bus to meet a university friend, but when a man sits next to her she suffers a panic attack and orders the bus driver to pull over. Still dealing with the fact that Aaron raped her back in March, Amy has been trying desperately to move on after the police failed to charge Aaron for his crime. Next week, Aaron receives a visit from dad Eric, who tells Aaron his nan has died. Eric insists on taking Aaron and Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) out for dinner. Eric later calls in at the garage and shows Aaron the keys to his new flat, asking his son to move back in with him. Will Aaron agree to join his dad? And could this mean a proper exit, or will he stick around for his job either way?

5. Max receives unexpected news

David delivers news to Max ITV

David tells Gail that Max may be considered for early release. But when he visits his son at the Secure Training Centre, David warns him not to get his hopes up. With Max having come to terms with the seriousness of his actions at last, might it be the right time for the teen to be allowed back home, or is David right to warn him not to expect it just yet? There's also the feelings of the locals who were directly affected by Max's actions, like Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), to consider.

6. Carla puts struggling Ryan first

Alison King as Carla Connor in Coronation Street.

When Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) tells wife Carla (Alison King) that he's booked them a mini-break, Carla explains that they can't leave Ryan so soon after what he's been through, following his injuries from an acid attack. Peter tries to rearrange the trip, but learns that it's non-refundable. Ryan later finds the details of the break and feels guilty for holding back his aunt's plans. Will Ryan insist that Carla and Peter go after all?

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on Ryan's hard-hitting storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

You can find help and support around Amy's story by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis, or by calling the charity's 24/7 helpline on 0808 500 2222. Further support can also be found at Victim Support.

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

