The ITV soap announced last month that the character would face the terminal diagnosis , and the latest instalment saw Paul hear about the condition for the first time in hard-hitting scenes played movingly by Ash.

Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) broke down in tonight's emotional episode of Coronation Street (5th April) as he struggled to take in the news that he might have Motor Neurone Disease .

As Paul became unable to grip items properly, he had to stop work as a builder and was referred to a neurologist for tests. In the meantime, he desperately tried to secure alternative work so he could pay off a loan.

Pal Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) hired Paul to do some filing at the solicitors' office, but he was embarrassed when he found out that Dee Dee was paying him out of her own pocket.

Unable to afford the rent on their flat, Paul agreed to move in with partner Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), and asked Bistro owner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) if he had any jobs available.

Nick offered Paul a few hours as a kitchen porter, giving him a boost - but when he attended his hospital appointment, his world came crashing down. The consultant revealed that Paul needed to be tested for limb-onset MND; and, when pressed, she added that there was no cure and that the life expectancy of 50% of those diagnosed was less than three years.

Paul Foreman struggled to concentrate following the news.

Paul was shaken as he later met with Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) for a meal, with his mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) tagging along for free food. Paul struggled to concentrate as they chatted, eventually admitting to Summer that he'd been at the hospital. But he merely told her that the doctors still didn't know what was causing his symptoms.

He was also mortified when he couldn't pay the bill at Speed Daal; but back at home, he sat alone in the middle of the night. Billy was concerned as he found him, but Paul sent him back to bed, before breaking down over his fears. Will Paul open up about what he's going through?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

