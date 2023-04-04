It looks like Weatherfield's pantomime killer is at it again next week – otherwise it's quite the coincidence that Stephen Reid's (Todd Boyce) current nemesis Rufus (Steve Meo) ends up dead!

Elsewhere, Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) gives in to temptation with Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths), while a struggling Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) asks Damon for more work. Will both Sarah and Paul regret involving themselves with the shady character?

Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), meanwhile, is feeling thankful that he has Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) by his side after recent traumatic events. And while Roy Cropper (David Neilson) ends up with a surprise pet, Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) begins a brand new venture when an old friend ropes her in.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 10th - 14th April 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Stephen strikes again as Rufus is found dead?

Stephen's first attempt to kill Rufus was thwarted. ITV

Stephen is happy to hear that the Gazette are doing a piece on the Nippersnapper deal, but Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) reminds him that his nephew Michael (Ryan Russell) deserves some credit. Michael suggests he could join the meeting with Rufus – but after Michael steps away to make the tea, Rufus announces to Stephen that 25 per cent of the profits isn't enough and he'd like 50 per sent instead.

Stephen reels, but as he tries to keep Michael away from Rufus by sending him out to take more designs to Sarah, Rufus later offers Michael a job in his London office. Stephen, meanwhile, is forced to agree to Rufus's demands. Michael shows in Suki, the Gazette reporter, but he's left annoyed to be dismissed as Stephen takes on the interview.

Despite Michael walking out, Stephen orders him back to work – but Michael takes great pleasure in telling him he can stick his job, as he's meeting with Rufus who's offered him a far better position. However, when Michael arrives for his meeting, there's no sign of Rufus at his house and no response to the doorbell. Michael hears loud music from inside and calls Rufus, leaving him a voicemail.

After this no-show, Michael returns to see Stephen to plead for his job back, but Stephen snaps that it's too late as he's given Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) the job as head of design. Ronnie urges Michael to return to Rufus's home, but the pair are stunned when they find the house swarming with police and the housekeeper reveals that Rufus is dead, his body found in the swimming pool.

Michael's in shock, and there's another shake up to come when Stephen takes him back on as junior manager and promises to teach him everything he knows. Has Stephen murdered Rufus? At this point, it would be a bigger shock if he hadn't!

2. Sarah cheats as she kisses Damon

Sarah gives in to temptation in Coronation Street. ITV

When Sarah's car gets blocked in and her husband Adam (Sam Robertson) is busy working, Damon offers her a lift to the hotel for her meeting. She's annoyed when Damon sits nearby, but when the buyer Lulu belittles the designs, Damon saunters over and pretends to be a music mogul who is impressed with the designs.

Damon then hands Sarah his business card with his room number written on the back, while Lulu looks at the designs with renewed interest. Sarah later heads up to Damon's room to tear a strip off him for interfering, but he's simply amused as he hands her a glass of champagne. After finishing the champagne, Sarah ends up kissing Damon passionately – but how far do they take things?

The situation clearly escalates in a much bigger way, as the next day Sarah and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) are gutted when Adam and Dee Dee Bailey's (Channique Sterling-Brown) new evidence sees Damon released. But Damon assures Sarah that he's not out to cause trouble and won't breathe a word about their liaison.

Dee Dee confronts Sarah about her relationship with Damon. Will she come clean to her? Later, Sarah is desperate to forget about Damon and she kisses Adam passionately, even suggesting that they try for a baby after all. Adam is all loved up in the aftermath of his romantic night with Sarah, but she's guilt-ridden.

Damon isn't going anywhere as he tells Sarah he plans to turn the Bistro into a late night music venue, before assuring Leanne and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that he's happy to work late nights to make the place extra money. As for Sarah, will she be able to move on from her betrayal while Damon hangs around?

3. Paul asks for Damon's help

Damon and Paul talk.

After their recent deal, Paul is still desperate to earn cash so he calls Damon to ask him for more work. Damon instructs Paul to steal a car and then call a number he gave him. Could this be linked to Damon's new brush with the law? And will Paul be caught up in the mess?

Viewers know that Paul is set to be diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in the coming weeks, so getting acquainted with dodgy Damon is certainly not what he needs right now. Will Paul rethink this decision?

4. Ryan makes a confession about Alya

Ryan has been dealing with life-changing injuries.

Ryan was caught up in a horrifying acid attack recently, and is facing a long road on the journey towards recovery. Viewers saw Ryan's close friend and ex Alya vow to visit him every day in hospital as she reminded him just how strong he is. Next week, Ryan confides in her that doctors won't discharge him until he's seen his own injuries.

Alya then gently points out that he has been putting this off. Later, Ryan admits to Carla Connor (Alison King) that he couldn't manage without Alya. We all know that Ryan is still very much in love with Alya, so could a romantic reunion be on the way? Or is it simply too soon amid everything he's going through, and will Ryan find the strength to confront his injuries?

5. Glenda's new business venture

Glenda begins her first stage school class. ITV

Glenda's old pal Estelle (Ruthie Henshall) tells her that the Weatherfield franchise of Little Big Shotz is up for grabs – and it's hers for the knockdown price of £5,000. Glenda tells brother George (Tony Maudsley) and his partner Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) that she's accepted the offer, but needs to find the money.

George considers lending Glenda the £5k, but Eileen is convinced it's a scam and he'll regret it. She's furious when she learns that George has gone ahead and given Glenda the funds, hearing Glenda reveal that only two kids have signed up for the lessons as George worries about the financial loss.

Later, Estelle gives Glenda some tips for her new stage school, but Eileen says it's doomed. In the community centre, a nervous Glenda prepares for her first class, and as the lesson comes to an end, George is thrilled as it proves a success after all. Will it continue to be smooth sailing?

6. Roy takes in an unlikely companion

Roy becomes a dog owner overnight. ITV

Melvyn and his dog Freddie call in at the café for Roy as they set off to visit a local bat roost. When Roy returns, he's got Freddie with him and reveals that Melvyn ended up in hospital and there was nobody to look after the dog. After a night being kept awake by Freddie's barking, Roy is exhausted and confides in Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) that Melvyn has died and he's inherited Freddie as a permanent pet.

Roy tells Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) that he's going to drop Freddie off at the dog shelter, but Evelyn is horrified at the thought. Roy ends up confiding in Shona and Evelyn that he's had a change of heart and he'll be taking in Freddie after all. Evelyn feels Roy has made the right decision, but how will he fare as a new pet owner?

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on Ryan's hard-hitting storyline. For support and information, visit their websites. Plus, for information and support on motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

