Roy recently acquired a pet dog, Freddie, but when he ventured out to walk him with pal Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman), Roy found himself running after Freddie when his canine companion chased a cat - despite knowing that this was a risky move as he was still awaiting tests for his symptoms.

Soap favourite Roy Cropper ( David Neilson ) heard the news that he has been diagnosed with angina in tonight's Coronation Street (26th May), after weeks of suffering with chest pains.

Once again, Roy soon began to buckle over in pain, leaving Evelyn to call an ambulance. At the hospital, Roy had a series of tests, and eventually, a doctor returned to tell them that Roy had angina and would need a stent fitted into his artery, before arranging to book him in for the operation as soon as possible.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But Roy was reluctant to worry niece Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) with the news, even when Evelyn urged him to tell her. Back at the café, Roy told Evelyn that he would tell Nina he was simply going on holiday.

When Nina walked in, Evelyn backed up Roy's lie by telling Nina that he would be going to Rhyl, and that she would be looking after Freddie for him.

But how long can Roy keep up this facade? Will he continue to keep Nina in the dark, or confide in her over his health?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.