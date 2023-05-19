The ITV series will have a new schedule for the last week of May, airing five consecutive episodes between Monday 29th May and Friday 2nd June.

Coronation Street's five-episode week is returning, as the soap gears up to tie in with the Britain's Got Talent live shows.

Corrie will ditch its usual double bills during that week, airing one episode from 7:3opm followed by BGT in a two-hour slot from 8pm.

Similarly, Emmerdale will move to the earlier slot of 7pm, airing for half an hour from Monday to Friday.

Dolly-Rose Campbell as Gemma Winter in Coronation Street. ITV

As usual, Corrie will air dramatic storylines during its big week, including the hotly-anticipated wedding between Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston).

The couple is set on having their big day, but Gemma is still in the dark about her twin brother Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) having been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The soap will also finally see an end to Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) stalking ordeal and Ryan Connor's (Ryan Prescott) acid attack as Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still) is sentenced in new scenes airing during Corrie's five-episode week.

Previously, Ryan took the full force of Justin's attack aimed at Daisy on her wedding day to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), being left with life-altering injuries. The bartender and DJ will come face to face with his assailant at the trial, which is guaranteed to pack an emotional punch for viewers.

