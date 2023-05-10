After sustaining burns during a horrific acid attack at the hands of Daisy's stalker Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still), Ryan was supported by Daisy, alongside his ex Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and aunt Carla Barlow (Alison King).

Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) was left devastated in tonight's Coronation Street (Wednesday 10th May), after hearing friend and confidant Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) complaining about keeping him company as he continues to recover.

But when Alya rejected his romantic feelings for her, Ryan pushed her away – before insisting that Carla go on holiday with her husband Peter (Chris Gascoyne). Given a much-needed boost when Ibiza club promoter Crystal (Erin Austen) began texting him, Ryan has no idea that the messages are actually from Daisy, who is trying to make him feel better.

Meanwhile, Daisy has been visiting Ryan as herself, but after missing a date with her fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), she told Daniel that after taking Ryan to his hospital appointment, she would be stepping back from spending time with him.

But when she went to collect him, Ryan explained that he had moved the appointment again, and she noticed that he didn't look well. He insisted he was fine and that she should go, as he would be happy enough keeping in touch with Crystal. At The Rovers, Daisy responded to another of Ryan's messages meant for Crystal, carefully planning her replies as they chatted about music.

Later, though, she listened to a voicemail from Ryan which said that he was planning to come out to Ibiza and see Crystal. Daisy returned to the flat and, when he questioned how she knew he was planning a trip, she managed to cover that she had seen flight details on his laptop. Daisy then urged Ryan to join her in venturing outside – something Ryan has been avoiding due to feeling self-conscious about his scars.

At the pub, Ryan faced some stares and Daisy was annoyed when an awkward Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) greeted Ryan without even looking at him. But the day improved when Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) gave Ryan a warm hug and showed how much he had been missed.

The bond between Daisy and Ryan seemed to have grown as he thanked her for being there for him, but he then heard her reassuring Daniel that she wasn't interested in Ryan, and that she couldn't wait to ditch him. Outside, Ryan struggled to cope with the hurtful words – but is Daisy lying to herself as her feelings grow deeper?

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on Ryan's hard-hitting storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

