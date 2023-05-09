Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) takes steps to expose Aaron Sandford (James Craven) for raping her , but what will this mean for all involved? Meanwhile, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) could be about to uncover fiancée Faye Windass's (Ellie Leach) feelings for Jackson Hodge (Joseph Evans).

This article includes discussions of rape, violence and terminal illness which some readers may find upsetting.

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) hopes to re-bond with adopted son Max Turner (Paddy Bever), while Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) finds that her lies to help Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) are out of control.

Plus, Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) fails to fill in fiancée Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) when a saviour comes forward for their wedding funds, Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) is concerned about Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), and Roy Cropper (David Neilson) notes that Hope Dobbs's (Isabella Flanagan) nasty streak is back in action.

Also, Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) is happy to welcome a visitor.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 15th - 19th May 2023.

8 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Amy vows to expose Aaron for who he is

Amy tells Abi that she's told the truth about Aaron. ITV

Amy spots Mia, Aaron's ex, at the garage and approaches her, telling Mia that Aaron raped her. A shocked Mia accuses Amy of lying, while Amy assures Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) that she is telling the truth.

Mia later confronts Aaron over Amy's allegation, and he tells her that he and Amy had sex once, but Amy cried rape before changing her mind and the police dropped the case. Mia is left appalled that Amy is apparently dragging Aaron's name through the mud, while DS Swain (Vicky Myers) visits Amy and informs her that a serious allegation of harassment has been made about her.

Furious at the injustice of it all, Amy starts to write up her whole awful ordeal, and dad Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) encourages her to post her document online.

Amy does so, and as the week continues, Abi and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) tell Aaron that they've read Amy's online post and he can find another job. Aaron's dad Eric (Craig Cheetham) vows revenge on Amy and announces that he's suing her for libel. Amy then gets a letter from Eric's solicitor which orders her to take down her post or she'll be sued.

More like this

Steve advises his daughter to stick to her guns, while solicitor Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) warns that a libel case could cost a fortune. Amy's mum Tracy (Kate Ford) insists they'll fight it all the way, but later she and Steve realise they may have to sell their businesses to fund the legal fees.

Aaron and Eric meet their solicitor who warns them of the risks of going to court. Tracy arranges a valuation for the florists, but will the clan go ahead with the case? And will Aaron ever own up to what he did to Amy?

2. Craig catches Faye with Jackson?

Joseph Evans as Jackson and Ellie Leach as Faye in Coronation Street. ITV

When Miley (Frankie-Jae Simmonds) tells mum Faye how much she's going to miss her when she and dad Jackson move to Slough, Faye hides her emotions. But Miley pressures Faye, wanting her to move with them.

Meanwhile, Craig tells Faye that he's been given a secondment with CID. Faye decides to plan a surprise party for Craig to celebrate his success, and ropes in his mum Beth Sutherland (Lisa George), her stepmum Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) and Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) to help. But later, Jackson and Miley persuade Faye to help with the youngster's family tree project, with Faye's brother Gary Windass (Mikey North) also joining them.

Faye basks in Jackson's praise, and Gary spots the moment between the pair. Still, Faye forges ahead with Craig's party plans – but Gary quizzes his sister on how she really feels. Faye says that Jackson tried to kiss her, but it's Craig she loves and Jackson won't accept it. Gary isn't convinced, and he lures Faye and Jackson to the furniture shop to get them to talk.

Jackson tells Faye that she's making a big mistake in choosing Craig over him, while at the Bistro, Craig arrives to find everyone gathered for him – except Faye. He calls her and hears her phone ringing at the furniture shop, heading over as Faye urges Jackson to hide. Will Craig catch Faye and Jackson together?

3. David reaches out to Max

Will Max respond to David's message? ITV

David visits Max at the Secure Training Centre and questions him about his mental state. Max works out that David has been speaking to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) after the teen left the teacher a message on his phone. Max is furious when David admits he watched his video, and David later tells Daniel that he's worried for Max.

Back at the STC, Daniel gives Max his phone and explains there's a message on it from David, which Max listens to later. Max admits to Daniel that he's watched David's message for him but hasn't recorded a reply. Will Max be able to open up to his dad, or is their bond too damaged?

4. Daisy's plan to help Ryan spirals

Daisy struggles to come clean to Ryan. ITV

Daniel urges Daisy to come clean to Ryan about posing as Crystal in their text exchanges, so Daisy pays Ryan a visit. But, still recovering from a new setback after his acid attack ordeal, Ryan makes it clear that he doesn't need her pity when he's got Crystal in his corner.

This makes it harder for Daisy to own up to her lies, and as Carla Barlow (Alison King) goes to see Ryan later in the week, Ryan is happy to receive another message from 'Crystal'. He admits to Carla that he really likes Crystal and hopes that she feels the same way about him. Will Ryan ever learn that it's actually Daisy he's been talking to?

5. Chesney keeps Gemma in the dark over money

Sam Aston as Chesney Brown and Jacqueline Leonard as Linda Hancock. ITV

As Linda Hancock (Jacqueline Leonard) arrives and thanks Gemma for inviting her to the wedding, Linda offers to pay for the catering. This leaves mother of the bride Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) fuming, while Gemma is thrilled.

As the plans continue, Gemma urges Chesney to head down to the local charity shop where Roy has told them that there are a couple of suits that should fit Ches and son Joseph (William Flanagan) for the big day. Linda later sees Ches and Joseph wearing the terrible suits and offers to buy them new ones.

Just as the boys are admiring their new outfits, Gemma arrives home. Will she find out that Chesney has gone behind her back to accept Linda's offer?

6. Ed is suspicious of secretive Paul

As Ed puts pressure on Paul to return to work as a builder, Paul is evasive – which leaves Ed wondering what's going on. But little do Ed or Paul's loved ones know that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Only Ed's daughter, Paul's friend Dee Dee, is aware of his condition, and she's been trying to convince him to confide in his partner Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank). Paul wants to wait until after sister Gemma's wedding, but how long will it be before he's forced to reveal the tragic truth?

7. Roy spots Hope's harsh behaviour

Sam Blakeman and Hope Dobbs in Coronation Street. ITV

Eliza Woodrow (Savannah Kunyo) reminds Hope and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) that her birthday party is coming up, and Eliza's granddad Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) entices Liam Connor and Jake Windass to attend.

But as Stu leaves, Hope warns the boys that they won't enjoy the party. Roy spots the exchange and wonders why Hope is being so unkind, but we suspect this is more of Hope's jealousy at play over her bond with Sam...

8. Brian has a visitor

Brian and Isabella in Coronation Street. ITV

Having connected with an Italian woman called Isabella who it seems is a distant cousin of his, Brian awaits the woman's arrival in Weatherfield. He's joined by close pal Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) at the tram stop, and as the elegant Isabella arrives, Brian is bowled over. Will Isabella prove to be everything Brian hopes she is?

If you have been affected by the topics raised in Amy's story, you can find help and support by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis, and by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on Ryan's hard-hitting storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.