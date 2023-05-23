There's both joy and sadness on the horizon next week, as Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) marries long-term love Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) while her twin brother Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) copes with his MND diagnosis . But will Gemma learn the truth?

This article includes discussion of terminal illness, stalking and violence that some readers may find upsetting.

Also, ahead of stalker Justin Rutherford's (Andrew Still) trial, Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) heads to court to give evidence as he and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) struggle.

Elsewhere, Corrie favourite Roy Cropper (David Neilson) is taken into surgery, just as pal Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) realises how he truly feels about her.

As the ITV soap is set to air every weeknight next week, read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 29th May - 2nd June 2023.

4 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Paul's diagnosis revealed as Gemma and Chesney marry?

Paul struggles with his symptoms as he walks Gemma down the aisle. ITV

Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) urges partner Paul to attend Gemma's wedding as the bride prepares for her big day across the road. When Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) tells Paul that Gemma has been crying, Paul apologises over their row and all is forgiven.

In the church, everyone watches as Paul, who is secretly battling his symptoms, walk his sister down the aisle as she wears the jaw-dropping dress of her dreams. Gemma and Chesney exchange vows to cheers from their friends and family, and it looks like nothing can spoil their happy day.

But when Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) hears that Linda Hancock (Jacqueline Leonard) funded the wedding in secret, tension mounts. Paul hopes to diffuse this by making a speech, but he becomes emotional and rushes out, dragging his foot. Will Gemma follow her brother and learn what he's been going through? Star Campbell has spoken about how Gemma may react to the heartbreaking news.

Later, we see Gemma and Ches have their first dance, and Paul drags Gemma up for a duet as Billy and Bernie hit the dancefloor. Paul is determined to grab happiness for as long as he can, but after the day's celebrations come to an end, there's more news ahead.

2. Paul receives news

Paul and Billy with the MND specialist in Coronation Street. ITV

As the week continues, Billy accompanies Paul to his appointment with the MND specialist, as Paul reveals that today is the day he'll find out whether he's suitable for Tofersen treatment, which could slow down his symptoms. But what will the specialist have to say? Will Paul get the news he's hoping for?

More like this

In the aftermath, Paul is seen packing for a holiday and Billy pulls up in a church minibus, telling Paul he's borrowed it for their trip away. Bernie, Gemma, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), Dee Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) and Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) decorate the minibus with inflatable animals before waving Paul and Billy off for their caravan holiday. Will Paul be able to embrace the time he has with Billy in the face of his devastating diagnosis?

3. Justin's trial begins as Ryan and Daisy struggle

Justin stands trial for Ryan's acid attack. ITV

As the week begins, Daisy is visited by Karen, Justin's sister. Karen tells Daisy how sorry she is for Justin's attack on her and Ryan, and adds that she hopes he'll be sent down. Daisy is touched by Karen's support, but all is not what it seems.

When Carla and Ryan see Daisy chatting to Ryan's sister, they're horrified and Ryan ends up throwing insults, reminding Daisy of the time she split him from Alya Nazir (Sair Khan). The following day, Karen informs Ryan, who's on his way to court, that she has told Justin's lawyer what she learned about Daisy. This leaves Ryan distressed as he heads back to the flat. Carla Barlow (Alison King) notes that Ryan has failed to arrive at court, and Daisy arrives to see Ryan, who tells her that Karen was spying on them.

Daisy begs him to give evidence to stop Justin going free, and stresses about facing Justin without Ryan's support. Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) also pleads with Ryan to reconsider, telling him that if Justin walks free, Daisy will be living in constant fear. Ryan refuses, and when Daisy is ushered into court she tells Daniel she can't face it.

Daniel heads into the witness box and tells the court that Justin relentlessly stalked Daisy in the lead up to the acid attack. Carla spots Daisy before she can do a runner, and urges her to take the stand and prove that Justin can't control her.

The defence are busy giving Daniel a grilling, painting Daisy as unreliable. Daisy heads back to the witness box, but will she be able to relive her ordeal? Ryan later has a change of heart and describes to the court how Justin threw acid at Daisy, but he took the brunt of the attack and suffered agonising pain.

The defence cross-examines Ryan and suggests it's he who is in love with Daisy, and that they plotted the acid attack themselves. Ryan and Daisy are horrified, but as Justin takes the stand himself, what will he have to say? Will justice be served?

4. Evelyn's discovery as Roy has surgery

Evelyn supports Roy in hospital. ITV

As Freddie, Roy's new dog, goes for his operation, Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) tells Evelyn that Roy is sleepwalking again, with viewers aware that he's secretly worried about his own upcoming surgery. After realising that his sleepwalking caused him to leave the café door open, Roy, Nina and Evelyn go out to search for Freddie. Roy finally tells Nina that he's set to have surgery, and hands Evelyn a stack of letters for her to distribute if he dies.

Evelyn finds that one of the envelopes is addressed to her, and holds it up to the light, desperate to know what it says. In the hospital, Evelyn squeezes a nervous Roy's hand and wishes him luck as he's wheeled away for his operation. Later, Evelyn reads Roy's letter and is touched to learn how much she means to him.

She plans to admit how she feels too, but is put out to find Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) is already at Roy's bedside with her own special surprise. Will Evelyn get a chance to talk to Roy properly?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Anybody affected by Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300, or visit the Suzy Lamplugh Trust. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub for further help and support.

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

