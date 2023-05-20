Ryan took the full force of stalker Justin Rutherford's (Andrew Still) attack aimed at Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), being left with life-altering injuries . As Justin is now facing trial, Ryan is shocked to see Daisy befriending her attacker's sister Karen.

Ryan Prescott has weighed in on Ryan Connor navigating the acid attack trial in upcoming scenes of Coronation Street .

Karen calls at The Rovers to offer her support to Daisy. Seeing the two women together upsets Ryan, who takes his anger out on Daisy, exposing her past manipulation.

"Ryan sees Karen in the pub and when it seems to him that Daisy is alright with her, he's confused," Prescott told press including RadioTimes.com.

Daisy and Ryan in a scene of Coronation Street. ITV

"He feels betrayed that Daisy would have any kind of rapport with someone that is so directly attached to Justin.

"At the end of the day, Justin has done terrible things to Daisy but he's not done anything to the scale of what he has done to Ryan so he feels deceived and blind aggression towards Daisy.

"He doesn't blame Daisy for the acid attack but it has happened because of her and so, because she is attached to his trauma in that way, he ends up lashing out at her."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At the pub, Ryan reminds Daisy how she went to great lengths to split him and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) up. Later on, Karen admits she's passed what she heard about Daisy's manipulative behaviour to Justin's lawyer, leaving Ryan feeling "like a fool".

"After everything that has happened, the court case is the final straw that breaks the camel's back. But Ryan is willing to push himself through it until he finds out that Karen has used what he has said about Daisy against them both," Prescott explained.

"He said what he said in spite and due to having a little bit of animosity towards Daisy. Obviously Karen is there to witness this and so now, not only is Ryan feeling scared and out of control, he now feels like a fool."

Ryan in Coronation Street.

The soap star admitted that the incident with Karen pushes Ryan "over the edge" and unsure whether he can face Daisy or Justin again.

"Despite the little tiff that he's had with Daisy, he appreciates all that she has done for him and they do have a relationship," he said.

"Although it isn't a romantic relationship, she is one of the only people that Ryan feels close to so he is willing to go the distance for her and go to court but what happens with Karen pushes him over the edge."

More like this

Will Ryan agree to give his testimony?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.