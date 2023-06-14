Stephen is engaged to Elaine, and they recently moved into an apartment together. But Stephen is only using her to fraudulently claim life insurance, and when she refused to invest in Underworld for him, he saw red and began swapping her blood pressure medication for caffeine pills .

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) grew more suspicious of murderous Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) in tonight's Coronation Street (14th June), following a medical emergency for his mother Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox).

As a result, Elaine hadn't slept, while Stephen continued to play the role of doting partner and reminded her to take her tablets. He headed off to work, where owner Carla Barlow (Alison King) urged him to come up with the money if he wanted to buy the factory before Owen (Ben Hull) could.

When Stephen headed home to help with organising the flat, he found Tim with her. Tim soon left the couple alone, but it wasn't long before Elaine confessed to feeling dizzy, and Stephen offered to go out for bread so he could make her a sandwich, after conveniently throwing a loaf away.

Left alone again, Elaine collapsed, leaving viewers briefly wondering whether Stephen had struck again! But he soon arrived back, finding her, checking her pulse and leaving again without taking any other action. Then, the devious man ventured to the café, where he acted completely normal until he made an excuse rather than chat with mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls).

Meanwhile, Elaine regained consciousness and attempted to reach her phone, and we later saw her daughter-in-law Sally (Sally Dynevor) watching as Elaine was loaded into an ambulance. Stephen feigned worry and rushed over, while Tim arrived just before the ambulance left.

Elaine told Stephen that she didn't know what had happened, but she had been able to call for help herself. At the hospital, the doctor seemed unconcerned as he explained they would run more tests, but added that Elaine's symptoms could have been due to dehydration. But he did suggest that her blood pressure pills may need adjusting - oblivious to the fact that Stephen had beaten them to it!

Tim wanted to look after Elaine at his house, but she and Stephen declined the offer. At the flat, while packing things for his mum, Tim spotted a fresh loaf of bread, which Stephen hadn't had with him when he got to the ambulance - despite claiming he'd been shopping for the item at the time.

Tim later told Sally that he had a funny feeling about Stephen, asking her which direction Stephen had appeared from earlier as he insisted that something didn't add up. Will Tim confront Stephen?

