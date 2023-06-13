Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) is horrified when he realises that Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) is behind his catfishing ordeal next week. Also, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) wants to make Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) pay.

This article includes discussion around rape and terminal illness that some readers may find upsetting.

Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) hopes to be a source of support for Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney), just as evil Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) faces fresh suspicion.

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) longs to help her terminally ill son Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), while Max Turner (Paddy Bever) has his past actions revealed to his new love interest.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 19th - 23rd June 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Ryan Connor discovers Daisy Midgeley's lies

Ryan confronts Daisy over her catfishing in Coronation Street. ITV

After hearing from Carla Barlow (Alison King) how much Ryan is struggling, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) pays him a visit to ask why he refuses to see Daisy when they were good friends. Covering the real reason after that shock kiss, Ryan thinks on his feet and reveals he's been in a dark place since he found out the truth about Crystal.

Daniel urges a guilt-ridden Daisy to go and see Ryan, but when she does so, Ryan admits that he's missed her and leans in for kiss. Daisy finds herself kissing Ryan back, just as Carla returns! However, as the week continues, Ryan tells Daisy that a chat with Max has made him realise she was the catfisher all along.

Daisy desperately tries to explain that after the attack, Crystal made it clear she wanted nothing to do with him and she wanted to protect his feelings. A raging Ryan throws Daisy out, but she tries again to plead her case. But Ryan is scathing as he insists it's time Daniel knew about their kisses, before heading out of the flat. Daisy is horrified, but will Ryan reveal all?

2. Adam Barlow plots revenge on Damon Hay

Adam kisses Sarah to rile Damon in Coronation Street. ITV

Sarah (Tina O'Brien) and son Harry (Freddie Rhodes) take Adam out for a belated Father's Day meal at Speed Daal, but the couple are on edge when Damon calls in. Later, Sarah is happy when Adam pulls her in for a kiss, but when she spots her ex-lover Damon nearby, she realises this was for his benefit rather than hers. Adam urges brother-in-law Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) to cut Damon loose from the Bistro, saying the man is poisonous. Will Nick agree?

Adam remains hell-bent on revenge, and Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) finds him looking through Paul's file to dig up dirt on Damon. Dee Dee is furious and takes the file from Adam, while Damon tells Nick that he's booked an appointment with the head of the Weatherfield Market Association to discuss a pitch for the Bistro.

Meanwhile, Adam wheedles information out of an oblivious Paul about the car theft scam, and manages to get details of Niall, the man Paul dealt with. Tracing Niall's number, Adam meets with him and tells him that Damon is planning to do the dirty on him and tell the police everything. Will Damon be in danger?

3. Toyah Habeeb reaches out to Amy Barlow

Amy is supported by Summer and Toyah. ITV

Amy tells her friend Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) that she intends to start afresh and concentrate on university. But when her tutor explains that she must repeat the whole year, Amy considers dropping out. Summer tries to cheer her up with the reminder that re-doing the first year means they can start fresh at uni together.

As the week continues, Toyah tells Amy that she understands what she's going through as she was raped too. Toyah recommends a counsellor and encourages Amy to book an appointment. Will Amy take Toyah's advice?

4. Will Stephen Reid be exposed?

Todd Boyce as Stephen and Alison King as Carla in Coronation Street. ITV

In the Rovers, Stephen looks wistfully at Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews), before transferring £480 from Underworld to a private account named Seagull Ltd, in order to pay the next instalment of the life insurance policy.

When Carla tells Stephen that Owen (Ben Hull) wants to see the company accounts, Stephen masks his anxiety. Will Owen discover what Stephen has been up to? Perhaps Owen could end up as Stephen's next murder victim...

5. Bernie Winter tries to help son Paul Foreman

Bernie rushes to help Paul. ITV

Paul and his partner, Billy Mayhew (Dan Brocklebank), return from Wales and look through their post. But Paul is taken aback to find that someone has been looking into Personal Independence Payment on his behalf. Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) admits that it was Paul's mum Bernie, and Paul is furious with Bernie.

Paul makes it clear to his mum that he finds her fundraising attempts humiliating, but by the end of the week, Paul's leg gives way as he's climbing off a bus with his bags of shopping. Bernie rushes over to help an emotional Paul, and persuades her reluctant son to let her try her crystal therapy on him. Will Paul be able to cope with her methods as she comes to terms with his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis?

6. Max Turner is left mortified

Max's romance could be over before it's begun. ITV

Max and Bec link arms and walk down the Street laughing, as Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) watches on with simmering resentment. And when Bec wants to go to Speed Daal, Max panics. His stepmum, Shona Platt (Julia Goulding), assures Max that if he's honest with Bec about his past, she'll see he's a changed person and be glad of his honesty.

Feeling bolstered, Max goes to meet Bec, but Alya gets in first which leads Bec to confront a mortified Max. Bec asks him when he was planning on telling her he's a terrorist. Will Max be able to explain himself?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262. Anyone affected by Amy's story can visit The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis.

