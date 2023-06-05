Coronation Street’s Ryan discovers catfishing – will Daisy’s lies be exposed?

Little does Ryan know that the person who has been texting him under false pretences is actually his friend Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), who wanted to keep his spirits up after the real Crystal told her she wanted nothing more to do with Ryan, who was hospitalised in a horrifying acid attack .

Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) was horrified in tonight’s Coronation Street (5th June), when he realised that he had been catfished by someone pretending to be Crystal (Erin Austen).

As the ITV soap continued tonight, things became very awkward after the surprise kiss between Daisy and Ryan, and as she headed to court for the verdict on attacker Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still) with her fiancée Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), Daniel noticed Daisy looking away when Ryan glanced at her from across the street.

As closing statements were read by the legal teams in court, Daisy told Daniel that if her stalker Justin was found not guilty, she would be leaving Weatherfield as she couldn’t risk her safety.

ITV

Later, as the couple headed to Roy’s Rolls to wait for the jury’s decision, Daniel quizzed Daisy on what he had seen earlier, wondering whether there was something she wasn’t telling him. Daisy told him that she simply felt guilty about deceiving Ryan with her messages – something that Daniel is aware of.

She added that she had been worried when Ryan got upset after giving evidence, and Daniel replied that it was time to stop being Crystal. Daisy was reluctant, feeling that Ryan wasn’t ready to lose ‘Crystal’ – although it’s clear that’s not her only reason for continuing the lie.

As a verdict was reached, they returned to court, where Justin was found guilty of his awful crimes. As he was taken away, Justin shouted that he still loved Daisy and that they would be together again. Daisy turned to check on Ryan, telling him it was all over now.

As Justin’s sister Karen walked by, Daisy had to be held back from confronting her again, while Daniel thanked Ryan for everything he had done to get Justin sent down. At The Rovers, Daniel and Daisy were relieved – but pointed out that they, and Ryan, still had to live with what they had been through.

When Ryan’s aunt Carla Barlow (Alison King) confided that Ryan was down after not hearing from Crystal for a while, Daisy had to dissuade Carla from calling ‘Crystal’ herself. Daisy then decided to go and see Ryan, but Ryan told her they needed to keep their distance after the kiss. Daisy wanted to remain friends, but Ryan insisted this wouldn’t work.

Back at home, Daisy explained to Daniel that she wanted to send Ryan some more messages as Crystal – but he advised her not to. She promised to end things when Ryan was stronger, and then toyed with what to write in the message.

But at the flat, Ryan saw an online post which read that Crystal had been in an accident and was in a coma. Worried, Ryan tried to find out more – only to then receive a message from her at that very moment! As the penny dropped that he had been talking to a stranger, will Ryan discover that this is all down to Daisy?

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

Viewers who identify with Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit www.suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

