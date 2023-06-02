Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) shared a shock kiss at the end of a traumatic day in court in tonight's Coronation Street (2nd June).

The pair have grown close in the aftermath of their own ordeals at the hands of Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still), who stalked Daisy and later threw acid at her - the majority of which left Ryan seriously injured when he stepped between them.

After backing out of giving evidence, Ryan had a change of heart, and tonight he talked the court through Justin's actions that day. In scenes played powerfully by Prescott, Ryan described every detail, breaking down when it came to explaining the agonising pain he suffered.

Cruelly, when it came to the defence's turn to question Ryan, he was horrified to be accused of plotting the attack himself alongside Daisy. This, understandably, left Ryan furious, and the barrister used this against him as she pointed out that he was the only one displaying any anger and therefore, as far as she was concerned, looking guilty.

Next, it was Justin's turn on the stand. He put on an act, behaving in a meek manner and suggesting that Daisy had Ryan under her spell. As Justin lied that Ryan had been the one to handle the acid in the glass, Ryan and Daisy watched from the gallery, unable to bear what they were hearing; and Ryan rushed from the room.

Outside, Ryan sobbed as Daisy went to comfort him, and they were soon approached by Justin's sister Karen, who tried again to justify her earlier actions. Ryan saw red, telling her that if Justin didn't get sent down he would make him pay.

Carla Barlow (Alison King) and Daisy dragged Ryan away, and Daisy later told her fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) that she was slipping away from The Rovers to talk to Ryan. Daisy was still masking her guilt over posing as Crystal for Ryan, but she pushed it aside to be there for him again.

As Ryan confided how he felt about the horrors of the day and wished for everything to end, Daisy grew worried. He apologised for his harsh words at the beginning of the week, and when she asked him if his tears were painful due to the injuries on his face, Ryan explained that he had had to lay on his front so the tears wouldn't touch his scars.

Daisy gently wiped away his tears, and leaned in to kiss Ryan. He pulled away, stunned, and rushed off just as Daniel went to find Daisy. Is this the start of something more between Daisy and Ryan? And will Justin be brought to justice?

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

Viewers who identify with Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit www.suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

