The actress, known for her recurring sketches in the BBC Two comedy series, has been cast in a guest role in a hilarious storyline involving Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) and Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw).

Digital Spy reports that Weir's character, whose name hasn't been disclosed, will reunite with someone from her past during her visit to Weatherfield. It will be a short trip, however, as the Skins star is only set to appear in one episode of Corrie.

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Justin Rutherford's (Andrew Still) acid attack trial continues as Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) is set to finally face justice.

Earlier this year, Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) was revealed to be the victim of Justin's vile actions when he defended Daisy, the target of the acid attack, on her wedding day. The bartender and DJ was left with life-altering injuries, struggling with his mental health during his recovery.

As Daisy is dealing with her guilt and her complicated feelings for Ryan, she's been posing as Ibiza club promoter Crystal (Erin Austen), Ryan's fling from a while back.

As he's set to discover Crystal's definitely not the one texting him in upcoming scenes, will Daisy's involvement be revealed? And what does her partner Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) think of Daisy's behaviour?

