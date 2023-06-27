Murderous Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) continues to manipulate the situation around fiancée Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) next week, but will his ploy work?

The pressure gets to Gemma Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell), whose exhaustion causes a big emergency, while Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) is faced with a nasty reaction from a customer when he returns to work at the Bistro.

Elsewhere, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) is also struggling to cope with the troubles in his marriage.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 3rd - 7th July 2023.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Stephen plants evil seeds

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid and Paula Wilcox as Elaine Jones in Coronation Street. ITV

Carla Barlow (Alison King) demands a meeting with Stephen's fake company Seagull Ltd, so he begs his ex-wife Gabrielle (Helene Maksoud) to pose as a consultant and promises to make it worth her while.

Soon, Stephen watches on as Carla attends a Zoom call with Seagull, and Gabrielle gives a sterling performance which Carla falls for.

But when Stephen's niece, Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien), returns for her laptop, he panics. Will Sarah spot Gabrielle and expose Stephen's lies? Later, he tells Elaine that he's booked her a wedding consultation with a personal shopper, and that his mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) will join her.

But when the two women return with their wedding outfits, the good mood is ruined when Elaine's son Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) makes his dislike of Stephen clear and insists they needn't bother sending him an invitation.

On Stephen's advice, Elaine writes Tim a letter telling him how much he's hurt her and how she can't take anymore. But by the end of the week, Stephen is telling Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie) that he's worried Elaine is depressed. He says she refuses to seek help, and might do something drastic, before then planting this seed into Tim's wife Sally's (Sally Dynevor) head.

More like this

Sally relays to Tim that Stephen thinks Elaine is depressed after the recent conflict, and urges him to change his attitude for his mum's sake. Will Tim have a change of heart, and will Stephen's vile fibs have the desired effect for him?

2. Paul cheats on Billy?

Paul buys Zac a drink at the hotel bar. ITV

As the chilli-eating competition takes place in the Bistro, the crowd cheers on Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin), Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding).

Gemma reminds everyone to give generously as they fundraise for the equipment needed for Paul, who is living with Motor Neurone Disease. Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) counts the cash and hands son Paul £800, leaving him touched.

But as Billy and Bernie argue over religion versus crystals back at the flat, Paul storms out after telling the pair that their constant interference isn't helpful. At a hotel bar, Paul spots a blast from the past, a man called Zac.

He offers to buy Zac a drink, but wakes up in a hotel room the next morning with a massive hangover. Paul soon realises with horror that the £800 charity money is missing, and returns home. Billy is relieved to see Paul, who fibs that he got drunk and passed out on a friend's sofa.

But when Billy suggests using the charity money to buy a stairlift and offers to bank it for him, Paul snaps. Guilt-ridden, Paul confesses to Billy that he met old flame Zac, got drunk with him and then things got out of hand. Billy is appalled, and we're left wondering whether he and Paul can get past this betrayal...

3. Gemma's exhaustion puts Bertie in danger

Bertie swallows Gemma's medication in her care. ITV

When Chesney has to tell son Joseph (William Flanagan) that they can't afford for him to go to summer club with his mates, Joseph is upset - so Gemma says she'll ask Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) for more shifts. But she may come to regret this, considering she's also juggling the childcare of her and Ches's kids plus others.

As he heads off to work, Gemma is stressed out with five kids to look after. She breaks down to Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) and admits she's utterly exhausted and struggling to cope with twin brother Paul's illness. Gemma adds that she feels like she did when she had postnatal depression, and Rita urges her to talk to Dr Gaddas.

The following day, though, it seems to be business as usual as Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) drop off kids Bertie and Glory with Gemma.

Gemma surveys the room full of children and wonders how she's going to manage, and Bernie, having heard about the antidepressants from Chesney, offers to help for an hour while Gemma goes to the café.

But as Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) tears a strip off her for slacking, Gemma rushes home in tears. When she briefly closes her eyes, Bertie empties her bag and finds her pills.

Daniel and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) arrive and are unimpressed to find Gemma asleep, but to their horror, they realise that Bertie has eaten Gemma's tablets! Will he be okay?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Ryan's return to work leaves him distressed

Ryan is upset by a nasty comment at work. ITV

Ryan tells Carla that he knows it's time to go back to work, but he dreads being in the public eye as he comes to terms with his scars from the acid attack. When Daisy tries to chat, a bitter Ryan makes out he's already back at the Bistro and she can forget about him.

Ryan calls in to see Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and nervously tells her he'd like to start back at the restaurant. But on his first shift, a customer complains about Ryan's facial scars and Leanne jumps to his defence, claiming he's a hero. But, hearing the end of her outburst, Ryan hurries out.

The week takes another turn, though, after Leanne agrees that Ryan can work behind the scenes until he feels more confident. She suggests he starts by sorting out a new wine contract, so Ryan flirts with supplier Rose on the phone to get a good deal.

But when Rose reveals that she's looked him up on social media and wonders if he's still single, Ryan is thrown. Leanne thanks him for securing a good deal, and explains that Rose is going to call in. Will Ryan be comfortable meeting her in person?

5. Adam's jealousy leads to anxiety

Adam can't shake his suspicions of Sarah. ITV

Adam tells Daniel that, as much as he loves wife Sarah, he's struggling to trust her as she spends so much time with Owen (Ben Hull).

Adam later calls at the factory with lunch, but when he finds out that Sarah is at the Chariot Square Hotel with Owen, he can't contain his anxiety. In the hotel bar, Adam heads over to the pair, spoiling for a fight. What will happen next?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on Ryan's storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.