After a brief affair with Adam's wife Sarah (Tina O'Brien), Damon found himself dumped and downbeat, as it became clear that he had real feelings for Sarah. Meanwhile, Adam decided to try and forgive Sarah, but he hasn't been able to get past Damon's constant presence.

After failing to convince brother-in-law Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) to drop Damon from the Bistro, Adam latched onto a new plan when colleague Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) revealed that Damon had saved Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) from a beating after the latter got involved in a car scam.

But Dee-Dee was furious when she caught Adam looking through Paul's file at the office, as he plotted to find a connection between Damon and the car scam. And it was only when Adam questioned Paul that he got Niall's name.

Niall and Adam Barlow meet in Coronation Street. ITV

Adam played nice with Damon, but secretly set up a meeting with Niall and told him that Damon was planning on giving Niall's name to the police over the car thefts. Niall was amused, not willing to believe that Damon would be that stupid.

So Adam continued with his narrative, claiming that Damon was desperate to reduce his 'sentence' on another charge.

Leaving Niall with food for thought, Adam accosted Damon in the Street and explained what he had told the dangerous Niall about him.

Damon panicked when Adam suggested he get as far away as possible, so Damon packed up his car and left a message on Sarah's phone, saying goodbye and warning her of what her husband was capable of.

As Adam enjoyed a passionate evening with Sarah, he was thrilled that his scheming had paid off - as we saw Damon driving away in a hurry. Adam later spotted Damon's voicemail flashing on Sarah's phone, and listened to it before promptly deleting it.

Smiling to himself, Adam will no doubt be happy when he hears that Damon has disappeared. But is this really the last we'll see of Damon?

Will Damon be back in Coronation Street?

Tina O'Brien as Sarah Barlow. ITV

Coronation Street viewers are about to see Sarah learn that she is pregnant, and she'll have no idea if Adam or Damon is the father of her baby.

This gives Damon a potential reason to be drawn back into her orbit, but will he be able to keep safe from Niall if he does return? Or might Damon never be seen on the cobbles again?

Well, RadioTimes.com reached out to ITV, and a Coronation Street spokesperson told us: "There's definitely some unfinished business between Sarah and Damon, Adam would like to believe this is the end of Damon but whether it is or not remains to be seen."

It's all very fun and mysterious, isn't it? With this in mind, perhaps the soap may choose to air a comeback for Damon without disclosing ahead of transmission.

While no such return has been confirmed, it would be rather surprising if we didn't see Damon again in the coming weeks or months.

