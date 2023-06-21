Sarah recently betrayed her husband Adam 's (Sam Robertson) trust, revealing her fling with baddie Damon (Ciarán Griffiths). While a conversation with Ken Barlow (William Roache) has helped Adam reconsider his decision to call it quits with Sarah, she'll have to deliver more bad news when she discovers she's pregnant and doesn't know who the father is.

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien has weighed in on her character Sarah Barlow's baby bombshell following her affair with Damon Hay.

In upcoming scenes of Corrie, Sarah goes out for a drink with her friend Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown). A sip of wine makes her immediately realises something is off.

Sarah had an affair with Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) in Coronation Street. ITV

"There’s this point where she's like 'Oh, my, god', a bomb goes off in her head," O'Brien told press including RadioTimes.com.

"It's just the worst thing in the world ever obviously because she knows it's a 50/50 situation and she has no idea whose the baby is," she continued.

"It's more likely to be Adam's as they've slept together more, but she knows one of the times with Damon she didn't use protection. She realises at this point that she's pretty much blown up her entire life, it's her worst nightmare."

After confessing her infidelity, Sarah agreed to try for a baby with Adam, but O'Brien explained her character may not have been completely honest.

"I think if she'd have been a bit more honest with her feelings she'd have said it wasn't the right time for her, her career is doing really well," the actress said of Sarah.

"Left to her own devices I don't think she would have had any more children. But she was trying to do the right thing for her marriage and her relationship," she continued.

"Now she's taken that and jumped all over because she's got to make the decision to tell Adam the truth of the situation and she doesn't know what he's going to do or how that is going to play out."

Adam kisses Sarah to rile Damon in Coronation Street. ITV

In upcoming scenes, Sarah is seen going for a DNA appointment to ascertain the paternity of the baby.

"I think she's just devastated and ashamed at this point, at the position that she's put herself in and everyone around her," O'Brien said.

"I think she's got huge regret for all the things she's done and she's just hoping and praying to get the answers that she wants."

How will Adam react to finding out the baby he's wanted so much may not be his? O'Brien seems to think Corrie could decide to separate the couple.

"I actually quite like the idea that maybe they can't be together," the soap star said of Sarah and Adam.

"They should be together but now circumstance has damaged their relationship and it's hard to get that back as much as they might want to.

"I like the throwback to Ken and Deirdre's relationship, which makes it really interesting."

When asked whether Sarah thinks it could be "over" between her and Adam following the pregnancy reveal, O'Brien added: "She doesn't know, I think she realises that this could be the end for them really."

Will Adam and Sarah go their separate ways?

