Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) plans to make fiancée Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) his next murder victim next week - will he kill her?

This article includes discussions of rape which some readers may find upsetting.

Elsewhere, Aaron Sandford (James Craven) has to go over the events of that disturbing night with Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) - will he finally own up to raping her?

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) struggles to trust wife Sarah (Tina O'Brien) after her recent confession, while Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) copes with her continuous guilt for deceiving Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott).

Brain Packham's (Peter Gunn) house guest is getting to him, and Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) makes a costly blunder!

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 12th - 16th June 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Deadly danger for Elaine

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid and Paula Wilcox as Elaine Jones in Coronation Street. ITV

Owen (Ben Hull) confronts Stephen over his lies after a frank chat with Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews). Stephen scrambles to think of a plausible reason why he lied to each of them about the other, and Owen reveals that once he takes over Underworld, Stephen will be fired.

Stephen tries to dissuade Carla Barlow (Alison King) from selling the factory, but she insists she must for the sake of her mental health.

Knowing he caused Carla to 'relapse' in the first place, Stephen kicks himself. He's later caught in a meltdown by a baffled Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell), and Stephen ends up again suggesting to Elaine that they buy Carla's share of the factory.

Elaine snaps and firmly explains she'll never invest a penny and wants to enjoy retirement, and Stephen masks his fury.

As the week continues, Stephen has swapped Elaine's blood pressure pills with caffeine pills, and she's exhausted and jittery. He hands her a glass of water and reminds her to take her tablets, and later, Stephen is under pressure when Carla tells him that if he can't find the money quickly, she's definitely selling to Owen.

Stephen laces Elaine's tea, and Elaine soon says she feels unwell. Stephen fakes concern and offers to get some food, and, when left alone, a dizzy Elaine stumbles and hits her head.

Stephen returns to find Elaine unconscious on the floor, and he quietly leaves the flat. The next day, Elaine's son Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) tells pal Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) of his suspicions about Stephen.

More like this

Tim confronts Stephen and demands details about what happened to Elaine - has Stephen killed again for his own gain?

2. Will Aaron admit the truth?

Elle Mulvaney as Amy Barlow and James Craven as Aaron Sandford in Coronation Street. ITV

Amy suggests using her inheritance from Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride) for her legal fees, but dad Steve won't hear of it. He is determined that he and her mum, Tracy (Kate Ford), will fund everything.

But Amy feels terrible when Steve discusses selling the flower shop flat, knowing this will leave Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) homeless.

Discussing the libel case with Adam, Amy feels the pressure as her family could lose everything. Summer tears a strip off Aaron, pointing out that his failure to admit to what he's done means Amy and her family are risking their livelihoods.

Amy continues to worry about Summer and her family, as well as the prospect of Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) losing her job.

Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) is troubled to hear that the McDonalds are selling up to do battle with Aaron, but Aaron's dad Eric (Craig Cheetham) meets his solicitor and claims Amy is a liar who will get her 'just desserts' in court.

After a chat with Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), Amy announces she's going to write the retraction piece to put a stop to the situation as too many are suffering.

But when Aaron reads it and says it doesn't make sense, Amy sees red and points out that it's hard to make sense of a pack of lies. She tells him if he doesn't like it, to write it himself and she'll sign it.

But when Aaron attempts to write the retraction, he is forced to go over that night again. Will he acknowledge that he raped Amy?

3. Adam can't trust Sarah

Adam struggles to forgive his cheating wife. ITV

Sarah confides in her gran, Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), that she loves Adam and threw her marriage away for a stupid fling with Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths).

Audrey urges her to tell Adam how she feels, and Sarah begs her husband for another chance. When he refuses, she turns the tables on him and suggests he's partly to blame as he was always working. Adam is furious, but when his granddad, Ken Barlow (William Roache), likens their marriage to his own rocky relationship with Deirdre, and urges Adam not to give up, this gives Adam food for thought.

As the week continues, Adam and Sarah agree to meet for lunch. But when she cancels due to work, Adam finds his jealousy is reignited and he tells Sarah he doesn't believe she was working. Adam asks if she was actually with Damon or someone else behind his back.

Meanwhile, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) tells Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that Damon has to go, after she catches him arguing with Sarah in front of the Bistro customers.

Is there unfinished business between Sarah and Damon - or will she and Adam be able to rebuild things?

4. Daisy is guilt-ridden over Ryan

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street. ITV

Carla orders Ryan to get dressed and meet her for lunch, and she later tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) that Ryan hasn't left the flat for a week as he's been so upset over the catfishing bombshell.

Daniel urges Daisy to visit Ryan to cheer him up, but Daisy masks her guilt. Is this merely about her role in posing as Crystal, or is she also feeling terrible about betraying Daniel after her shock kiss with Ryan after the trial?

5. Isabella crosses the line

Rita is unimpressed with Isabella. ITV

When an exhausted Brian arrives late for work and admits he was up late playing cards with distant cousin Isabella, Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) disapproves.

Isabella corners Rita and tells her she's too old to work, adding that Brian needs a younger assistant. Rita's dislike for Isabella grows, and she quits her job! No Rita in the Kabin? Isabella's got to go!

Brian eventually confides in Mary that Isabella's smoking is taking its toll in his flat, and he'll be glad when she goes back to Italy. Mary invites Brian for a drink later, and Brian soon decides he'll need to work on Jenny.

Is he hoping to palm Isabella off at the Rovers' makeshift B&B?

6. Aggie's bidding blunder

Aggie regrets her decision. ITV

Aggie, Dee Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) and Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) attend Yvette's (Arabella Weir) charity auction. Feeling under pressure from snobby Yvette, Aggie bids £3k for a summerhouse, expecting someone else to outbid her.

But when Yvette brings down the hammer and declares the place sold, Aggie is horrified. How will she get out of this?

If you have been affected by the topics raised in Amy's story, you can find help and support by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis, and by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

