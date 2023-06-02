The iconic garment has been lost since last year, when it was mistakenly handed into a local charity shop.

Roy Cropper (David Neilson) was over the moon in tonight's Coronation Street (2nd June), when he was finally reunited with the beloved coat owned by his late wife Hayley (Julie Hesmondhalgh).

Roy had been holding onto it since Hayley's passing in 2014, and was heartbroken to find that it had been sold on rather quickly.

Roy's happy discovery comes after he underwent surgery to treat his angina. Prior to the operation, Roy finally told niece Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) about his health issues, before giving friend Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) several letters for his nearest and dearest should he not survive.

Evelyn Plummer listens to Roy Cropper and Yasmeen Metcalfe chatting in Coronation Street. ITV

Evelyn couldn't resist reading hers anyway, and her grandson Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) persuaded her to show him the letter. Tyrone read Roy's words aloud, and noted how important Evelyn was to Roy.

As Ty wondered why people waited until difficult circumstances to reveal their true feelings, Evelyn was left thoughtful, and, after hearing that Roy had come through surgery successfully, she headed to the hospital to confess her own feelings.

But when Roy woke up, he was met with Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King), who was wearing a very familiar red coat. Instantly, Roy began describing a recognisable hole that was "big enough to get a pound coin through."

Baffled, Yasmeen explained she had bought the coat at the hospital charity shop - but Roy urged her to check for a tear in the left pocket. When Yasmeen found it, she soon realised that this was indeed Hayley's coat!

Once Evelyn got to the ward, she heard Roy telling Yasmeen tales of Hayley's adventures in her coat, including the stuck pound coins which she would collect and donate to charity.

Yasmeen was happy to listen, and reminded Roy of how they first bonded over grief some years ago. Dismayed, Evelyn walked away without seeing Roy, and dismissed Tyrone's questions when she got home.

She was so put out that she confused Carla Barlow (Alison King) with her sharp tongue when the latter dropped by to ask after Roy. Will Evelyn ever have that frank conversation with Roy, or let her jealousy take over?

