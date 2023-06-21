It's been clear for a while that the pair are developing feelings for each other, with Daisy and Ryan sharing a second kiss earlier this week.

Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) cut all ties with Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) in tonight's Coronation Street (21st June) - exposing her catfishing but keeping their recent kisses under wraps.

But when Ryan bumped into Max Turner (Paddy Bever), who revealed that he had previously borrowed Daisy's old phone which contained a voicemail from Ryan, Ryan realised that she was the person pretending to be Crystal.

Daisy called round to clear the air over the kiss and explain that she still wanted to be with fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

But when Ryan confronted Daisy over the catfishing, she tried to explain that things had spiralled after the real Crystal didn't want to see Ryan again. Ryan was furious, accusing her of mocking him before throwing her out.

Later, when Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) dropped round to the flat with a gift for him, a drunk Ryan demanded to know if she was "in on it", before slamming the door in her face. Concerned, Jenny rang Ryan's auntie, Carla Barlow (Alison King), before relaying the situation to a tearful Daisy.

Daisy made another attempt to win Ryan round, promising him that the feelings and friendship were real. Ryan was broken as he admitted that he used to think that he and Daisy could have something special - but when she assumed he still felt that way, Ryan scoffed and headed off to tell Daniel everything.

In the Rovers, Daniel jumped to Daisy's defence over her "misguided" catfishing. Ryan hinted that Daisy was capable of lying about much more than that, but a mention of Daniel's young son Bertie stopped Ryan from mentioning his kiss with Daisy.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Daisy paid yet another visit to Ryan, and was faced with a raging Carla - but Ryan decided to send Carla away and hear Daisy out. She thanked Ryan for not saying anything about the kiss, and he told her it was only Bertie that stopped him from breaking apart their family.

When Daisy asked whether he had protected her because he had feelings for her, Ryan made it very clear that she was deluded, and accused her of having feelings for him instead. Ordering her out for the final time, Ryan insisted he never wanted to see Daisy again.

Back at home, Daisy told Daniel that she had been looking for places to live with him and Bertie. But she soon suggested they move out of Weatherfield, before regretfully deleting Ryan's contact from her phone.

Is this really the end of her bond with Ryan?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.