The former Brookside actress has swapped Liverpool for Manchester and will play a complex character in the coming weeks.

There's trouble coming to Coronation Street in the coming weeks when Tyrone's mum, Cassie (played by Claire Sweeney), arrives.

Speaking to press at a recent Coronation Street event, Sweeney said: "I love Cassie and I hope the audience love her as much as I do. She's vulnerable, she's troubled and she's got major problems.

"As I'm reading the scripts, I want her to sort herself out because we all love Tyrone – you don't want anything to upset him, do you? It's nice to see a different side to Evelyn as a mother as well.

"Cassie is feisty and she's going to cause some trouble on the cobbles. She's a loose cannon, but then she's vulnerable as well."

Sweeney confirmed Cassie has an addiction problem, all of which plays into her being a bit of a live wire on Corrie.

She said: "Cassie has got a problem – she's an addict. That's what makes her so unpredictable and a loose cannon. She really does have great intentions to get better and to be with the family, but she's an addict and it is quite sad, really."

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards earlier in the month, the actor was thrilled to return to the beloved genre of soap.

"It's great! I filmed three days a few weeks ago, then I'm back in next week," she explained. "I'm quite full-on then, so it's wonderful... Just walking in onto the set and seeing the cobbles as well; that was a real moment.

"I am a newcomer but I knew quite a few people from there from the old days when I was in a soap," she said. "Some of the old Brookie crew are working on Corrie now, so it was a lot of familiar faces."

Sweeney will make her Coronation Street debut as Cassie on Wednesday 28th June.

