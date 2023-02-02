It was announced earlier this year that episodes of Brookside would be released on STV Player in the UK, sparking a wave of love for the classic and ground-breaking soap which was based in a working-class cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Liverpool, England.

It was one of the most beloved soap operas in the land but Brookside is finally returning to our screens.

The first episode was broadcast in 1982 and the soap ran for 21 years, helping to launch or advance the careers of multiple stars including Anna Friel, Amanda Burton, Ricky Tomlinson, and Sue Johnston.

The soap created by Phil Redmond tackled numerous taboo issues, including domestic abuse, introducing the first openly gay character on British television, airing the first lesbian kiss on television, and controversially depicting an incestuous relationship.

Brookside was sadly cancelled by Channel 4 in 2003 due to a huge decline in ratings but the news of the soap's return to screens has got fans excited - and will introduce the soap to a whole new generation.

So, how can you watch Brookside in the UK?

How to watch Brookside episodes in the UK

Brookside is now available to watch in the UK on STV Player.

The player requires an email registration and date of birth to sign up, but then episodes are available to watch and are free to enjoy.

Episodes will be uploaded from the beginning in batches every Wednesday, with 10 episodes currently available on the platform.

The first episode is listed as being available until 31st January 2024.

The cast of Brookside. Getty

The story begins as: "Although he has nothing to go on, Paul Collins accuses one of his new neighbours of stealing his toilet. But Barry believes that Damon's poor spelling clears him of responsibility for the graffiti found in Gordon's bedroom."

Select episodes of Brookside are also available on BritBox and Channel 4 but are hand-picked classic episodes as opposed to a chronological/linear collection.

