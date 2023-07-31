Coronation Street's Adam dumps Sarah for good after brutal baby daddy reveal
It's finally over.
Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) broke off his marriage to Sarah (Tina O'Brien) for good in tonight's Coronation Street (31st July), after brutally exposing that the father of her unborn baby is actually her ex-lover Damon Hay (Ciaran Griffiths).
Sarah decided she didn't want to read the paternity results, but her uncle Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) took the letter, later doctoring the results so that Adam would believe the baby was his.
But as Adam planned a surprise gender reveal party for Sarah tonight, he was forced to contact the clinic to find out the sex first hand.
Sarah was on edge as she believed that Adam knew what was going on, until Stephen explained the party plans. She also had to contend with Damon's calls, ordering him to leave her alone as she blocked his numbers.
At the Bistro, Sarah acted surprised, while Adam looked shifty.
When Sarah opened the box to release the balloon, ready to reveal the baby's sex, she was shocked when the balloon instead showed the words: 'It's Damon's' – all down to Adam.
Sarah was devastated, and Stephen's attempt to explain his part in the situation was dismissed. Tracy (Kate Ford) and Ken Barlow (William Roache) warned Sarah away; and at the factory, Sarah broke down.
Her brother David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) arrived, and when Sarah confessed how much she loved Adam, David urged her to talk to Adam again.
At their flat, Sarah begged Adam to stay with her and raise the baby together, but Adam revealed there had been too many lies, and that they were over. What's next for the pair, and will Damon be back soon?
