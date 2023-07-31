But as Adam planned a surprise gender reveal party for Sarah tonight, he was forced to contact the clinic to find out the sex first hand.

Sarah was on edge as she believed that Adam knew what was going on, until Stephen explained the party plans. She also had to contend with Damon's calls, ordering him to leave her alone as she blocked his numbers.

At the Bistro, Sarah acted surprised, while Adam looked shifty.

Tina O'Brien as Sarah and Sam Robertson as Adam in Coronation Street. ITV / Danielle Baguley

When Sarah opened the box to release the balloon, ready to reveal the baby's sex, she was shocked when the balloon instead showed the words: 'It's Damon's' – all down to Adam.

Sarah was devastated, and Stephen's attempt to explain his part in the situation was dismissed. Tracy (Kate Ford) and Ken Barlow (William Roache) warned Sarah away; and at the factory, Sarah broke down.

Her brother David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) arrived, and when Sarah confessed how much she loved Adam, David urged her to talk to Adam again.

At their flat, Sarah begged Adam to stay with her and raise the baby together, but Adam revealed there had been too many lies, and that they were over. What's next for the pair, and will Damon be back soon?

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV.

