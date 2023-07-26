Plus, Ryan goes viral on social media, Sunita's ghost haunts the Alahans and Jenny's in trouble.

Read on for your essential Coronation Street spoilers from Monday 31st July - Friday 4th August 2023.

1. Sarah rushed to hospital

Sarah (Tina O'Brien) and Adam (Sam Robertson). ITV

Sarah's on edge as Damon keeps getting in touch, and it isn't helped when Adam also starts acting a bit weird with her. Stephen's keen to share it's just Adam planning a surprise baby gender reveal. While the Barlows and Platts gather, Sarah does her best to feign her surprise at the party. As she opens up the box of balloons, what will the balloons reveal?

Meanwhile, a shock bombshell brings about some trouble for Adam and Sarah, leaving the pair in a worse place than ever. Sarah calls and insists they need to talk to save their marriage, but Adam's having none of it. Sarah suffers terrible stomach pain and must rush to the hospital - will she be OK? And will Adam and Sarah be able to save their marriage?

2. Ryan goes viral on social media

Ryan (Ryan Prescott) in the Rovers. ITV

Ryan returns from Ireland and calls in at the Rovers to apologise to Daisy, and the pair join Jenny, Carla and Maria in raising a toast to the late Johnny.

Carla marks the moment with a couple of selfies on Ryan's phone, but she accidentally posts a torso shot of Ryan along with them. Ryan's furious, but he later reveals he's been posting to a secret account, sharing pictures of his body without his face - and he's been going viral. Is this the start of a worrying spiral for fragile Ryan?

3. Sunita's ghost haunts the Alahans

The Alahans. ITV

It's Sunita's anniversary and the Alahans are remembering their lost matriarch with dinner. Dev is keen to know if Asha got her bracelet back, and a flash of the eye from Aadi is enough to push her to confirm she did. After taking some pictures to commemorate the moment, Asha can't help but notice an unusual bubble of light above her in one of the photos - and Bernie's quick to suggest it's supernatural, much to Dev's displeasure.

Later on, Aadi spots that a picture of him and his sister has been moved and now faces a picture of Sunita. Bernie once again suggests it's Sunita's ghost and Dev's furious. Will Dev accept Bernie's good intentions when he finds out what she's up to?

4. Stu and Yasmeen grow closer

Stu (Bill Fell0ws) and Yasmeen (Shelley King). ITV

Stu and Yasmeen have some bad news for Eliza - her mum has been moved to a prison in the north east, meaning she'll see even less of her, but Stu has an idea to help out his granddaughter. Later on, Stu has problems of his own when he can't mask his jealousy over Roy and Yasmeen's growing friendship, especially when they do so well on the pub quiz together.

After a heart-to-heart with Alya, Stu resolves to take more of an interest in Yasmeen's hobbies, and books a couple of places on an art course. Yasmeen excitedly tells Roy and the pair make plans to go to the lesson - much to Stu's dismay. Alya catches up with Yasmeen and tells her Stu got the lessons for them to go together. Feeling like she has some making up to do, Yasmeen apologises to Stu - but will they make up?

Meanwhile, who's the mysterious man named Dom calling Eliza?

5. Will The Rovers close?

Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews). ITV

Jenny comes to terms with the fact The Rovers is struggling financially, and when Owen suggests she should sell up, Jenny's furious - it's simply not an option. Stephen comes up with some cost-cutting options, like making portions smaller rather than increasing the prices - but how will the new hot-pots go down with the regulars?

Later on, Jenny confides in Daisy and Glenda about her financial issues and takes a drastic move to increase bar prices and room rental before revealing she's also cutting shifts. With customers firmly unimpressed and not turning up to usually popular Darts Night, Jenny is completely deflated. Her problems get worse when she spots Kirk, Gary, George and Sean in Ed's backyard playing darts and drinking their own beer. With the Rovers just weeks from shutting down, will Jenny be able to save the pub?

