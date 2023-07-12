Corrie fans know all too well that Dean is bad news, and only being in town for a short stint won't prevent him from wreaking havoc on the street.

Dean was last seen on the soap in an almost deadly showdown with Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine).

Dean abandoned an unsuspectingly pregnant Abi and drove off. ITV

Last year, Abi relapsed when Kevin (Michael Le Vell) threw her out after finding out she'd slept with Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo).

She and Dean spent time together, during which he planned to make the most of their reunion by stealing a sports car from Abi's garage.

Learning her pal's real intentions, Abi, who was experiencing stomach pains, jumped in the passenger seat in an effort to stop him.

In the car, she realised she was pregnant and was in early labour, as her contractions became more and more intense. A panicky Dean abandoned Abi in a deserted spot after calling 999, with her being helped by a passing driver, and she delivered a three-month premature baby Alfie.

The drug dealer locked Abi in a smoke-filled garage in dramatic scenes aired last year. ITV

But Abi's ordeal continued days later when she tried to retrieve the stolen car.

The mechanic tricked Dean into admitting he had stolen the ride, calling the police. The exchange escalated into a scuffle which left Abi with no choice but to use the car to escape a smoke-filled garage.

We can see why Abi, who has reconciled with Kevin in the meantime, may not be eager to reunite with Dean. Though she may not be the only one the drug dealer has his eye on in Weatherfield...

Meanwhile, Crank is also set to make his Hollyoaks debut as new character Kenneth, involved in a storyline with John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

Read more:

