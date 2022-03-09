After giving birth to a surprise baby boy in Monday night's dramatic episode of the ITV soap, Abi fled the hospital in shock. As her story picked up from where it left off, she was seen struggling with pain as she fended off Aggie Bailey's (Lorna Laidlaw) suspicions that she was the mother who abandoned her baby.

Aggie was left with no choice but to call social services in the face of Abi's abrupt reaction, while Abi was once again questioned by Tyrone (Alan Halsall) over the stolen car. He told her that he and Kevin could lose the garage if the client reported the loss, so Abi arranged a meeting with Dean, luring him with the promise of another expensive motor.

But later at the lock-up, he spied Abi calling the police on him and attacked her, only for a fragile Abi to collapse in the process. When she woke up, she realised she was bleeding - but was now trapped in the lock-up with the sports car.

Concluding that she had no other option, Abi used all her strength to pull herself into the car and drove it straight into the locked door. The crash caused her to fall unconscious at the wheel and she was eventually found by police and taken to hospital once again.

Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) called Abi's phone to check on her, and was stunned to hear that Abi had recently given birth. Toyah is of course still totally unaware that her partner Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) is actually the father of the baby.

Arriving at the hospital, she persuaded a downbeat Abi to meet her little boy in intensive care, despite Abi's assertion that her son would be better off without her. By the time she came round to changing her mind, a social worker arrived to stop her in her tracks, telling Abi that she now had a custody battle on her hands following her relapse with drugs.

Abi asked what her chances were of being able to keep her baby, but when the social worker gave a realistic answer she shut down, backtracking that she didn't want the child after all. Yet it's clear that Abi has already felt a rush of love for her boy - will she really give up so easily?

There's a lot going against the troubled character as she wants to avoid involving Imran and hurting Toyah - yet she has been informed that the involvement of the father could make all the difference.

What will Abi do next? Will she walk away and find comfort in her old vices, or defy the odds like the fighter we know she is?

