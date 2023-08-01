Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) must deal with granddaughter Eliza Woodrow's (Savannah Kunyo) relationship with her father; while Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) tries to rile estranged wife Sarah (Tina O'Brien), and Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) is jealous.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 7th - 11th August 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Killer Stephen caught out by Rufus's widow?

Lou is suspicious about her husband's death. ITV

Rufus's wife Lou calls at the factory to tell Stephen and Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) she's cancelled the meeting, as the inquest report into Rufus's death is due out the following day. She adds that she suspects foul play and she's contacted the Gazette. Stephen masks his panic and, once alone, searches the press for reports about Rufus.

Of course, viewers know that Rufus was another of Stephen's murder victims, but will Lou work this out? After a meeting with a client, Stephen and Carla Barlow (Alison King) are approached by Lou, and Stephen's heart sinks. Lou confides that the coroner found that Rufus died by misadventure, but she tells Stephen that she still doesn't feel that the drug-fuelled death adds up as an explanation.

Stephen assures Lou that Rufus's demise was obviously a tragic accident, but he ends up attending the memorial. After Rufus's son Jools asks how he knew his dad, Stephen is guilty as he rushes out. But later, he returns with the factory staff, telling Carla he thought it would make Rufus look more popular. Jools makes an emotional speech, leading Stephen to hurry off the the gents, watched by Carla and Lou.

More like this

Upon his return, Stephen is horrified to spot his tie pin in a bag that Lou shows him, which contains Rufus's things found by the side of the pool he died in. Lou mentions Rufus's missing watch, and Peter (Chris Gascoyne) is forced to admit to wife Carla that he found the watch in his cab after giving Rufus a lift and pawned it for her rehab.

Stephen, meanwhile, is shocked when Lou reveals she's going to show the tie pin to the police, as she knows it didn't belong to Rufus. Is it all over for Stephen, and will he pay for his crimes?

2. Can Gemma save The Rovers with ex Henry?

Sam Aston as Chesney, George Banks as Henry and Dolly-Rose Campbell as Gemma in Coronation Street. ITV

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) are gutted when Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) loses her voice and can't perform at the event they are throwing at The Rovers to impress the Newtons. But Philip Newton is impressed when he hears that Glenda has booked singer Glyn Young.

However, Jenny, Glenda and Daisy panic when an elderly man with a hearing aid arrives instead. Their plan to persuade Henry and Philip Newton to buy the Rovers is put at risk, and Henry breaks the news that the brewery won't be purchasing the place. He passes on the details of a developer instead, but soon it's Henry's ex, the newlywed Gemma, who steps in to change things.

While a despondent Jenny tells Daisy that a property developer is coming to value the pub, the locals set up a crowdfunding page to save The Rovers. George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) suggests that Gemma uses her history with Henry and her womanly wiles to change his mind about buying the pub. Gemma heads to the hotel, expecting to work on a cider promotion, having taken a job for Henry.

But he explains this was a ruse as he just wanted to spend time with her, and George tells Gemma's husband Chesney (Sam Aston) about her plan to persuade Henry. Ches is furious that Gemma lied to him, and he heads to the hotel. While Gemma assures Ches that she has no interest in Henry and merely hoped to save The Rovers, Daisy and Jenny admit to the upset locals that she must sell up.

Gemma feels bad, feeling that if Ches would only relent then she could put a stop to The Rovers sale. Her mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) urges Chesney to get over his dislike of Henry and prove to Gemma that he trusts her; and Gemma meets Henry and says she'll accept his job offer if he promises to save the pub.

Henry is thrilled, and Gemma tells Ches the news that she must be Henry's PA so he'll save The Rovers. Ches hugs his wife, burying his anxiety. Will it all work out?

3. Sabrina gives Max an ultimatum over Lauren

What will Max decide? ITV

Lauren rejects a call from her dad, but admits to Max that she misses him. However, things are looking up for Lauren when Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) tells her she's got a job in the café. Lauren is grateful but nervous, and Max offers to pop in the café for moral support. While Lauren gets off to a rocky start, Shona assures Roy Cropper (David Neilson) that she'll get the hang of it.

When Sabrina suggests that she and Max hang out at his place, Max cancels on Lauren, who is downcast as she watches him with Sabrina. Later, Sabrina tells Max that she really likes him, but as long as Lauren is still in his life, a relationship is out of the question. While Lauren finds out that Roy has given her the job on a permanent basis, Max is torn. What will he decide?

4. Stu loses his temper over Eliza's father

Stu hits the roof. ITV

Eliza lies to Stu and Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) that she's going to holiday club; but when Stu learns there is no holiday club and can't find his granddaughter anywhere, he is shocked to find her with a strange man at the precinct.

This turns out to be Eliza's dad, and she confides in pal Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) that she's worried her mum Bridget (Beth Vyse) might stop her from seeing her dad. Stu informs Bridget of the situation, but he later apologises over the way he treated her Eliza's father.

Eliza isn't willing to forgive, and Stu and Yasmeen later return home to find Eliza facetiming her dad. Stu loses his temper and a row starts. Can they resolve their differences?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Adam tries to make Sarah jealous

Sam Robertson as Adam and Tina O'Brien as Sarah in Coronation Street ITV

A tipsy Adam tells colleague and pal Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) that he's heading into town to get drunk and forget about recent events. Viewers have now seen Adam and Sarah break up, apparently for good, after he exposed the truth about the father of her baby.

A dishevelled Adam returns from his night out, and in a bid to make Sarah jealous, he tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) that he had a great time and didn't get much sleep. Will Adam's ploy have the desired effect?

6. Hope's fury over Ruby's success

Hope fumes as Ruby beats her to a leading role. ITV

Hope practices her solo in front of sister Ruby, and she fully expects to land the lead role in the Little Big Shotz summer spectacular. At the community centre, Glenda announces that Ruby has landed the lead instead, and Eliza, Hope and Ciara will be her backing singers. Ruby is thrilled, while Hope smarts. How will she react to this news?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.