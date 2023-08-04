She had to tell employee and lodger Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) that she was raising her rent, and Glenda was initially kind about it.

But when she heard that Jenny was also cutting her shifts, Glenda pointed out that this didn't make any sense if she was increasing her rent at the same time!

Jenny was even more upset when Glenda revealed her search for alternative accommodation, while locals like Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) were disappointed that there was no hot food on offer due to the pub needing a new oven.

Jenny Connor finds Kirk, Gary, George and Sean drinking beer and playing darts. ITV

Jenny also increased the price of beer, and planned a weekly darts night at The Rovers. Later, another employee, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton), explained Jenny's strategies to George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) and Gary Windass (Mikey North), and the latter suggested they fight back.

Joined by Kirk, the trio were seen playing darts in Sean's backyard, and Jenny caught them out and gave them a piece of her mind, before returning to the near-empty pub.

Stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) tried to raise her spirits, only to learn that they were mere weeks away from closure if things didn't improve.

While the locals doubted that The Rovers was in trouble, Daisy filled Sean in on the severity of Jenny's worries, and the pair joined Glenda in brainstorming.

Daisy eventually asked Jenny if she would sell the pub to the brewery in the hope that they would keep Jenny on as manager, but a distressed Jenny refused.

In a heart-to-heart, Jenny worried that she had failed late husband Johnny (Richard Hawley), but Daisy insisted that he would be proud of her, and Jenny resolved to call brewery Newton and Ridley after all.

Unfortunately, she was told that this may not be a viable option - although she managed to secure a visit from the top boss.

Confiding in Glenda and Sean, who promised to help make their event night a success, Jenny still felt that the pub was in the "last chance saloon".

Is The Rovers on its way out after 63 years on-screen?

