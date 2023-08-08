Left self-conscious by the scarring, Ryan has since attempted to gain his confidence back by turning to using steroids, which have left him with a toned physique thanks to quickly gaining muscle mass and decreasing fat.

And after what started off as just posting pictures of his transformed body on social media, in a new storyline, the barman will reportedly launch an anonymous profile to share explicit content.

Coronation Street's Ryan Connor.

An insider told The Sun: "Ryan has had a tough year and he is soon going to be tempted into taking the easy money that comes with things like OnlyFans. But he will soon discover that not everything is as easy as it first appears.

"It’s a major storyline for Ryan [Prescott] and one that bosses know he is going to smash."

A source previously told the news outlet about Ryan’s desperation to alter his looks using steroids, plunging him into a hard-hitting plot.

The insider said: "Ryan has been through a horrible time and his struggles aren’t going away.

"He’s always relied on his good looks to get him through life and now he’s struggling to come to terms with not having them anymore.

"He can’t do anything about his scarring but he can turn his body into a ripped, gym-honed version of itself.

"However, with everything that’s gone on, he’s going to try to take a shortcut and use steroids to kickstart his body transformation.

"They come with huge downsides, and Ryan’s going to be risking a lot just to make himself look better on social media.

"There are real dangers with using these black market drugs and Ryan will plunge deeper and deeper just for some online clout from his headless torso selfies."

