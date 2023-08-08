Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) suffers a worrying medical emergency, while Gemma Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) has too much on her plate and Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) and Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) have a plan.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 14 - 18th August 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Tyrone stunned to meet his birth mum Cassie

Tyrone leaves a message for nan Evelyn, telling her that it's Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby's (Billie Naylor) show at the Bistro that day, and they would love her support there. Evelyn and Cassie are moving into a rented flat when Evelyn gets the message.

Evelyn tells Cassie she won't be going as she can't leave her on her own, but Cassie has other plans, convincing her mum to let her go out for a coffee, as she's been clean for weeks and is bored. When Evelyn spots her purse is missing, she fears the worst; but in fact, Cassie has gone to the Bistro, where Tyrone recognises her as Cath from a few weeks ago - the apparent friend of Evelyn's pal James.

Ty asks if she's heard anything from Evelyn, just as Evelyn breathlessly arrives at the Bistro herself. At that moment, Cassie is revealing to Tyrone that she's his mum! In the aftermath, the girls are excited to quiz Tyrone about their new grandma, wanting to meet her.

In the flat, Evelyn is furious with Cassie over the mess she's created, and Evelyn later calls at the garage to assure Tyrone she wanted to protect him, and planned to tell him the truth when she was sure Cassie was clean.

Tyrone confides in Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine), and Abi advises him to think long and hard before introducing a recovering addict into his daughters' lives. Tyrone later visits the precinct flat, but what will he decide?

2. Will suspicious Lou expose Stephen with new discovery?

Lou arrives for a meeting with Stephen and Carla Barlow (Alison King), and tells them the police have agreed to look into Rufus's (Steve Meo) missing watch and the strange tie pin. Stephen steals her hotel key from her bag, and hears Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) on the phone to a pawnbroker, and Peter confesses to Stephen that he pawned the watch but it's been sold.

Stephen lets himself into Lou's hotel room while she's at the factory and rifles through her belongings, finding the tie pin and putting it in his pocket. As he goes to leave, Stephen hears someone at the bedroom door!

Peter later tells Carla to keep an eye on Stephen as he can't be trusted, while Lou returns to the factory for another meeting - but she's really come to find out who stole the tie pin. Will she work out it's all down to Stephen, Rufus's murder included?

3. Lauren horrifies Roy with proposition!

In the café, Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) gives Lauren a pep talk on dealing with awkward customers. When Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) accuses Lauren of short-changing her, Lauren remains calm but proves her wrong.

Shona congratulates Lauren on how she handled the situation, and when Lauren tells Max Turner (Paddy Bever) about her success, Max is pleased for her; but he rejects her when she tries to kiss him again. Embarrassed, Lauren storms out of the house and heads to the café. There, she tells Roy she's made a fool of herself and wants to quit.

Roy offers her food and a room for the night before Lauren makes any rash decisions, but he's horrified when she offers to sleep with him to show her gratitude! Roy later leaves a message for Shona, hoping she's heard from Lauren. Shona explains that she and Max haven't heard from Lauren since the day before, and Roy is increasingly worried.

Lauren returns to the house to collect her things and inadvertently lets slip to Max and Shona that she made a pass at Roy, as that is what men expect. Where does this leave Lauren now?

4. Ryan collapses amid steroid use

Ryan pulls out a box of steroids from under his bed, but despairs to find that the vials have leaked. When Carla points out that he barely leaves his bedroom lately, she urges Ryan to go for lunch with Alya Nazir (Sair Khan).

Later, Alya confides in Carla that Ryan seemed restless and preoccupied over lunch. The following day, Ryan goes into his room clutching a needle, only to find Carla in there making his bed.

He hides the needle and tries to conceal his temper, but once Carla is gone, Ryan punches the wardrobe in anger, as the steroids have clearly taken effect.

Things get further out of control, though, when Ryan returns from a run and suffers heart palpitations. When Ryan's legs give way, Gary Windass (Mikey North) rushes to his aid and urges him to take deep breaths. Gary spots Ryan's energy drink and asks if he's taken anything else with it - will Ryan admit to his drug use?

5. Overworked Gemma is struggling

Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) presents wife Gemma with a furry notebook and matching pen for her first day in her new job. Gemma arrives for the Newton and Ridley board meeting, where her ex-turned-boss Henry (George Banks) tries to put her at ease.

But Henry's father Philip makes his disapproval obvious and, later, Gemma stops by The Rovers and admits to Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) that it's been a tough day. Will Gemma be able to continue with this new routine?

6. Ronnie and Ed's new venture

When Ronnie reveals that the last of the new houses has sold, Ed joins his brother for a celebratory drink. Ronnie suggests that he and Ed form a business partnership, and when Ed's son Michael (Ryan Russell) suggests calling it Ediron Developments, the pair are impressed.

Ronnie soon shows Ed a property ripe for their next project, but when Ed reckons it's too big a job that wouldn't gain profit for years, Ronnie criticises his lack of ambition.

Ronnie's partner Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) later spots Jason Drinkwater, a local entrepreneur, in the hotel bar, doing a deal with Philip Newton. When Ronnie approaches Newton and explains his new business with Ed, will he be offered more work?

