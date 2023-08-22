Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) should watch out as Dom's (Darren Morfitt) ears prick up at the mention of his windfall, while Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) faces a disaster and Ryan Connor's (Ryan Prescott) new venture spirals.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 28th August - 1st September 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. The walls close in on Stephen

Will Jenny see through sinister Stephen? ITV

Angelique breaks the news that she won't be renewing the Nippersnapper contract. But Stephen lies, telling Carla Barlow (Alison King), Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) and Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) that Angelique would consider buying the company outright.

But Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) warns Sarah that Stephen is a liar who claimed he was coercively controlled by his ex-wife Gabrielle (Helene Maksoud), but then tried to pass her off as a business consultant for the factory!

Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) shows Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) a statement from an equity release company, then shows Sarah, wondering if it's linked to the estate agent visit Stephen had organised. Sarah discovers that Gail and Audrey knew about Gabrielle's apparent past treatment of Stephen, and decides to call Gabrielle.

Sarah hears Stephen on the phone to Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews), talking about the Rovers deal and wrongly assumes he's talking to Angelique about the Nippersnapper deal. Sarah follows her uncle, and threatens to call the police as she thinks he's about to pull a fast one.

Meanwhile, Carla meets Lou Donahue (Eleanor Howell) and is shocked to hear that the late Rufus (Steve Meo) dabbled with LSD. When Lou describes the symptoms, it resonates with Carla, and she tells Roy Cropper (David Neilson) she thinks she was drugged with LSD months ago.

Roy is concerned that Carla is suffering from paranoia again and tells her husband, Peter (Chris Gascoyne). Will anyone realise that Carla has it spot on and that Stephen was the culprit?

One person truly under Stephen's spell is Jenny, who tells Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) that she has signed the contract and no longer owns the Rovers. Stephen urges Jenny to put herself first, and a kiss soon turns to passion between them.

The pair are loved up, and Jenny suggests she pay for a holiday. Tim warns Jenny not to trust Stephen, before telling Stephen that Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) is selling the flat and wants him out. Stephen is furious, but as he moans to Jenny about being homeless, will she take pity on him, or heed Tim's warnings?

2. Will Tyrone regret trusting Cassie?

Alan Halsall as Tyrone Dobbs and Claire Sweeney as Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street. ITV

At the pub, Cassie talks Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) and Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) into a game of gin rummy, and orders Dev to get the drinks in. Tyrone finds Cassie three sheets to the wind and drags her home.

He hands her a pint of water, and tells Cassie he's proud of her recovery but that she mustn't blow it. When Ty later hands her £20 and asks her to buy something for tea, Cassie promises she won't spend the cash on booze.

Ty heads to the dentist and persuades Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) to look after the girls. But when he returns, Cassie is nowhere to be seen and Evelyn warns Ty to expect the worst. Is she right?

3. Shelly helps Paul - but her money-making scheme is revealed

Paul discovers Shelly's scheme. ITV

As he comes to terms with his MND, Paul calls to see Shelly (Natalie Amber) at her flat, moaning about his new stairlift and wheelchair, as well as Billy Mayhew's (Daniel Brocklebank) constant interference. But Shelly tells Paul he should be grateful for Billy's support, so Paul heads home and suggests a day out with his fiancé to enjoy themselves while they can.

The head to the lake, where Paul suggests they go skinny-dipping and Billy finds it hard to refuse. Paul suggests they book their wedding, adding they could use the Bistro. Thanks to Shelly, Paul seems to be making the most of life - but he soon discovers that she has a secret.

When Paul and mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) call round at Shelly's, they find her surrounded by boxes. Each contains a laptop that Shelly has been buying on her old company credit card and selling, in order to pay for her carers.

Paul later presents a laptop to Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), making out it was going cheap. Meanwhile, Bernie gets involved in the laptop scam, but Dev suspect she's cheating on him when he reads a message on her phone from Big Garth! Will she confess?

4. Dom hears of Stu's windfall

Can Dom be trusted? ITV

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) tells Stu that grandson Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) is taking her to Pakistan for her 70th birthday. She doesn't like to leave Stu while he's stressed over granddaughter Eliza (Savannah Kunyo), but Stu insists it's the trip of a lifetime and Yas must go.

Eliza's dad Dom calls at the solicitors and suggests to Stu and Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) that they drop the legal proceedings and come to an agreement. Stu refuses and says he'll see Dom in court, but Dom assures Stu he only wants what's best for Eliza and to get to know his daughter.

Stu is torn, but he and Eliza later meet Dom in the precinct. Dom suggests they get ice cream, but then makes out he's forgotten his wallet. When Eliza assures him that Stu will pay as he's loaded, Dom's ears prick up. Is he only interested in conning them?

5. Ronnie's plan goes horribly wrong

Ronnie confesses to brother Ed. ITV

An excited Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) tells Ronnie about a plot of land for sale with planning permission for six houses, and he reckons they could make a killing. Ronnie reluctantly agrees to look it over, knowing full well he's already spent the money!

Buying himself time, Ronnie suggests that they get a surveyor to look at the land first. Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) assures Ronnie that he only needs to stall Ed for a few more days, but Ed then reveals he's hired his own surveyor to speed things up and he thinks they should make an offer on the land.

Ronnie masks his panic, but Ed is disappointed when the estate agent says there's been a lot of interest in the land and they're taking sealed bids, Ronnie is relieved by the setback. Later, though, Debbie tells Ronnie that Newton and Ridley shares have nose-dived, so he better hope that Waterfords make an offer soon.

Panicking once more, Ronnie tells Ed that he thinks they should pull out of the new project, but Ed dismisses this. Ronnie hears Henry Newton (George Banks) telling the Rovers staff that his dad intends to sell the brewery but that he's trying to stop it.

Ronnie catches up with Henry and urges him to accept Waterfords' offer, but Henry points out he never mentioned this and demands to know where Ronnie got his information from. Ed reveals he's put in a bid for the land after all, and Ronnie is forced to explain he blew all the money on Newton and Ridley shares which are now worthless. How will Ed react?

6. Ryan is in too deep

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley and Ryan Prescott as Ryan Connor. ITV

Ryan gets another message from Guy, who reminds him to send the video. Ryan insists that it's a work in progress, and Daisy calls round with a ring light for him. So Ryan posts a message for his O-Vidz followers, promising them a personalised video soon. But will he regret agreeing to the explicit content?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

