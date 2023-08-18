Tonight, Tyrone sought advice from friends Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine), and recovering addict Abi couldn't help but compare Cassie's situation to hers, as she had abandoned her own baby son just like Cassie.

But Ty was quick to point out that Abi had fought for her son Alfie, while Cassie had waited 40 years to talk to Tyrone. Still, eventually, he headed to the precinct flat to talk to Cassie, asking Evelyn to give them some privacy.

Alone with Tyrone for the first time, Cassie opened up about her childhood, revealing that she was brought up by cold parents who created a tense atmosphere.

Cassie said she was bullied and her controlling mum was unsympathetic, and declared that her drug use got out of control after her father died suddenly and Evelyn blamed Cassie, spitting in her face.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tyrone was cautious, but having heard Cassie out, he ultimately decided to give her a chance, and invited her to move into his house so they could get to know each other.

Ty arranged for Kevin to drive Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Billie Naylor), his daughters, to see their mum Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) in Norfolk, and asked an affronted Evelyn to stay at the flat.

Back at the house, Tyrone made Cassie a cup of tea and later served up lasagne for dinner. But as Cassie furtively eyed up a packet of drugs in her bag, Tyrone remained oblivious. Is he heading for more heartache?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.