After spending the night in a cell, Tim was released pending further investigation - but Stephen's mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) suspected there was more to the situation. She was unaware that, far from Elaine being the suspicious party as she thought, Stephen was to blame.

Soon, Stephen was waking up in hospital, and before long, police officer Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) called round to see Tim again, revealing that Stephen was awake. Stephen had claimed the whole thing was an accident and that he had slipped and banged his head.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It was clear that the police knew there was more to it, but they were still dropping their investigation, much to Tim and Elaine's relief.

Audrey and daughter Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) then dropped by, and Gail urged Audrey to apologise for her behaviour. But Sally, knowing that Tim was actually responsible for Stephen's injury, felt awkward.

Elaine headed off to visit Stephen, intent on finding out why he had lied to the police. Stephen gallantly claimed he had done so for Elaine, and went on to defend himself from her accusations over the life insurance policy.

More like this

But Elaine told Stephen that she couldn't trust him, so their relationship was over for good. Back with Tim and Sally, Elaine was glad to draw a line under the ordeal; while we saw Stephen alone, hastily cancelling the insurance policy in both their names. But who will he set his sights on next?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.