Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) has a warning for Courtney Vance (Stephanie Davis), while Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) remains blind to son Stephen Reid's (Todd Boyce) actions and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is left disappointed.

All your Coronation Street spoilers ahead, from 24th - 28th July 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Paul shocks Billy with distressing request

Peter Ash as Paul Foreman and Daniel Brocklebank as Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street. ITV

As he waits for his appointment at the MND clinic, Paul finds himself sitting next to Shelly from the support group. Paul is impressed by her positive attitude, as Shelly urges him to take control and to do anything that he's always dreamt of as soon as possible.

Paul then tells Billy that Shelly has helped him see things more clearly, and adds that he has something important to ask him. Billy is convinced that a marriage proposal is on the way, and excitedly confides in Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby). But Paul later informs Billy that when the time comes, he'd like him to help him end his life. How will Billy react?

As the week continues, there's no hint as to how this news has gone down, but it does seem that the couple will be heading down the aisle after all, as Summer is listing potential wedding venues. Paul wishes they could have a church wedding for Billy's sake, but Billy assures him that marrying him is all that matters.

Paul introduces Shelly and her PA, Cags, to his mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) and Billy. Bernie is shaken to witness Shelly's advanced condition, but as the reality of Paul's future hits home, what will become of his earlier request?

2. Ryan turns to steroids

Ryan Prescott as Ryan Connor in Coronation Street. ITV

After visiting mum Michelle (Kym Marsh) in Ireland, Ryan is back in Weatherfield next week. He tells his aunt, Carla Barlow (Alison King), that he's having some exercise equipment delivered, and she suggests he could make motivational videos. But Ryan is still ashamed of his scars, and insists that no one would want to see his face on-screen.

Later, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) tries to talk to Ryan, but he dismisses her which leaves her hurt. Alone in the flat, Ryan opens a parcel addressed to a fake name, taking out illegal steroids and injecting himself. Is this dangerous path about to cause Ryan more harm?

3. Sarah receives baby news from Adam after panic attacks

Are Sarah's problems over? ITV

Adam admits to Sarah that he's suffered another panic attack, amid their recent relationship drama. Later, as she and mum Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) pick up Stephen's things from the flat, Sarah suddenly spots her paternity test results!

When she goes for another scan, the sonographer confirms the baby is healthy and suggests a blood test to find out the sex. But when she offers a test for genetic diseases, Gail and Adam assure Sarah there's no history of genetic illness in their families.

Yet Adam clocks Sarah's unease, and he later suffers another panic attack when Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) asks about the scan.

Adam confides in him that he still doesn't trust Sarah, and he tells his wife he has asked the clinic to send written confirmation so he can have proof that he's the father of the baby. By the end of the week, Sarah heads home to face the music, finding Adam clutching a letter.

When he opens it, she steels herself, but Adam breaks into a smile and shows her the results that prove he's the daddy. Adam tells grandfather Ken Barlow (William Roache) and Daniel that he plans to throw a surprise gender reveal party for Sarah. Can Sarah truly relax now, or is she still hiding something? And why does Stephen have her results?

4. Amy warns Courtney over Aadi

Stephanie Davis as Courtney and Elle Mulvaney as Amy in Coronation Street ITV

Aadi is disappointed when new boss Darren Vance (Ryan Early) reveals his job for the day is to look after his wife Courtney - Aadi had been hoping to show Darren some figures he's been working on instead. Courtney explains that after lunch, she'd like to have sex with Aadi again, and he squirms.

When Amy lets herself into the Alahans' to pick up some paperwork for Dev (Jimmi Harkishin), she's shocked to see Aadi and Courtney in a compromising position. Aadi later feels uneasy when oblivious dad Dev asks him to keep his ear to the ground because there's a rumour that Courtney is having an affair!

Courtney gives Aadi a gift, telling him to wear it when she sees him later, but his eyes widen when he looks in the box. Darren tells Aadi he's grateful to him for keeping Courtney sweet, but Amy has had enough and, when Courtney refuses to pay for a drink in the shop, Amy warns her to stop using Aadi.

At a meeting, Darren and Courtney explain that they want to go over Aadi's figures again before showing them to their accountant, and Aadi and Dev breathe a sigh of relief. Darren reveals that he and Courtney are going on a Caribbean cruise, while Aadi later throws Courtney a loaded look and suggests she skips the meeting with the accountant.

Courtney is thrilled to once again have Aadi eating out of her hand, but could Aadi be falling for her?

5. Oblivious Audrey defends killer son Stephen

Tim disposes of Stephen's clothes. ITV

When Gerry (Graham Turner) invites Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) for a drink, she's flattered but explains it's too soon for her after her break-up with Stephen. Later, Audrey suspects foul play and asks Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) to double-check with his mum Elaine that she wanted Stephen evicted from the flat.

Audrey suspects it was really Tim's idea, and refuses to believe that Stephen could have caused any of the drama between them. Little does she know just how evil her son really is! When will the scales fall from Audrey's eyes?

6. Ambitious Todd is left deflated

Todd faces disappointment. ITV

When George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) reveals that rival company RestEasy have pinched another client, Todd says it's high time they modernised the business. George is later delighted when Todd learns he's been nominated for Young Funeral Director of the Year.

George presses the importance of winning on Todd, as he's up against RestEasy. George's sister Glenda (Jodie Prenger) takes some publicity shots of Todd, where he admits he's only going along with it for the pay rise. George is confused, and Todd realises that mum Eileen (Sue Cleaver) fibbed and there is no pay rise!

When Todd appears dressed up in his best suit, Eileen realises the funeral awards mean more to him than he's letting on. George spots his nemesis, Troy from RestEasy, with his own protégé, and hopes Todd can beat them. Will the event be a success?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

