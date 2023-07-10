Sustaining burns to his face and shoulder, Ryan was left self-conscious and increasingly vulnerable as he began to hide away from the public. It didn't help that he began to have feelings for Daisy, who was later revealed to be catfishing Ryan by texting him as another woman.

Recently, Ryan returned to work at the Bistro - but a customer cruelly told owner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) that she didn't want her children to be served by Ryan. While the kids were completely happy to interact with Ryan, Ryan was upset and requested to work behind the scenes.

When a wine rep flirted with Ryan and asked him out in person, Ryan wrongly assumed she pitied him. As he struggled to cope, Ryan's aunt Carla Barlow (Alison King) suggested that he should go and visit his mum Michelle (Kym Marsh), who currently lives in Ireland.

Fans had already noted Michelle's absence during Ryan's traumatic time, and Corrie explained this on-screen, revealing that Michelle was having an operation and so was unable to visit Weatherfield. Tonight, Ryan quit his job and packed to leave, but we saw him looking at his face and body in his bedroom mirror, contemplating how deeply his scars have affected him.

Meanwhile, Daisy heard that Ryan was leaving, and she rushed out, with the pair sharing a look as he said his goodbyes to Carla. Carla's husband Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) then drove Ryan off to the airport. But will Ryan be back?

Will Ryan return to Coronation Street?

While it has not been revealed whether Ryan's exit is temporary or permanent, Coronation Street has not announced these to be the character's last scenes, either. This visit to see his mum looks to be a brief break, so we can only assume that Ryan will be back!

After all, he has unfinished business with Daisy. Despite her misjudged actions, the pair had already shared some passionate kisses and bonded over their shared experiences. While Daisy may be committed to fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), that wistful glance tonight certainly hints that their story is far from over.

Having reconnected with ex-turned-friend Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), and had strong support from the likes of Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) and Leanne, Ryan has plenty of people who will want to welcome him home alongside devoted Carla. So let's hope Ryan will be back on our screens soon as his journey continues.

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

