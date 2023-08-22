He's also lent Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) money for rent to help out with his £15,000 debt.

As he's become increasingly isolated, Ryan has taken solace in social media. But things have taken a dark turn, with socials follower "Liv" encouraging him to join OnlyFans to make some cash.

Viewers are on guard after Ryan suffered a catfishing experience earlier this year, when Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) had been messaging him pretending to be his ex Crystal.

Fans have taken to social media with their suspicions on who "Liv" could be, with many suspecting Daisy of continuing her ruse, with a new name and tactic.

"I bet it's Daisy messaging Ryan," one tweeted.

"Ryan, you're deffo getting catfished," another added.

"Would not surprise me if the person Ryan is talking to is Daisy again - she's done it before," another shared.

We'll have to wait and see whether they're right, or whether the mysterious "Liv" is someone else entirely.

