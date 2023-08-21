Later, though, we saw her meeting with dealer Dean Turnbull (Anthony Crank) in an alley. Insisting that he would get what he was owed soon, Cassie begged for more drugs. But when Dean got violent, a passing Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) stepped in to rescue Cassie, who was more worried about being caught buying drugs.

Michael took Cassie to the hospital as Dean had injured her arm. The pair chatted, and Cassie asked about his young daughter, Glory. Cassie insisted that she was fine, and that Michael should leave her be and go to his little girl.

Michael was caught in the crossfire as Dean attacked him. ITV

But, ever the gentlemen, Michael refused to abandon Cassie, and, thinking that she was in an abusive relationship, he added that there was help for people in her situation. Cassie put Michael straight, but when Dean reappeared, Michael suffered the consequences when Dean punched him.

Luckily, Michael's uncle Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) witnessed the attack, and he pinned Dean to the wall and insisted on calling the police. Panicking, Cassie insisted that she didn't want Dean reported, and Ronnie reluctantly sent him on his way.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While an unaware Tyrone was frustrated with nan Evelyn's (Maureen Lipman) attitude towards Cassie when he wondered where she was, Michael confided in Ronnie that his mum, nurse Aggie (Lorna Laidlaw), had been on the receiving end of plenty of aggression at the hospital herself.

More like this

Back at Tyrone's, Cassie returned with her arm in a cast, and lied that she had fallen over running for a bus, spraining it. A sympathetic Ty vowed to inform Evelyn that she had been wrong about Cassie.

But with Cassie out of her depth in a dangerous situation, will Tyrone find out what she's been up to?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.