Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs oblivious as Cassie attacked amid drug deal
Poor Michael was caught in the crossfire.
Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) remained oblivious to mum Cassie Plummer's (Claire Sweeney) actions in tonight's Coronation Street (21st August), after she was attacked while doing a drug deal.
After moving in with him, Cassie told Ty that she was heading to the Citizens Advice Bureau to find out about accommodation. But when he asked if she would stay a few weeks and hoped she would be sticking around, Cassie promised she was going nowhere.
Later, though, we saw her meeting with dealer Dean Turnbull (Anthony Crank) in an alley. Insisting that he would get what he was owed soon, Cassie begged for more drugs. But when Dean got violent, a passing Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) stepped in to rescue Cassie, who was more worried about being caught buying drugs.
Michael took Cassie to the hospital as Dean had injured her arm. The pair chatted, and Cassie asked about his young daughter, Glory. Cassie insisted that she was fine, and that Michael should leave her be and go to his little girl.
But, ever the gentlemen, Michael refused to abandon Cassie, and, thinking that she was in an abusive relationship, he added that there was help for people in her situation. Cassie put Michael straight, but when Dean reappeared, Michael suffered the consequences when Dean punched him.
Luckily, Michael's uncle Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) witnessed the attack, and he pinned Dean to the wall and insisted on calling the police. Panicking, Cassie insisted that she didn't want Dean reported, and Ronnie reluctantly sent him on his way.
While an unaware Tyrone was frustrated with nan Evelyn's (Maureen Lipman) attitude towards Cassie when he wondered where she was, Michael confided in Ronnie that his mum, nurse Aggie (Lorna Laidlaw), had been on the receiving end of plenty of aggression at the hospital herself.
Back at Tyrone's, Cassie returned with her arm in a cast, and lied that she had fallen over running for a bus, spraining it. A sympathetic Ty vowed to inform Evelyn that she had been wrong about Cassie.
But with Cassie out of her depth in a dangerous situation, will Tyrone find out what she's been up to?
