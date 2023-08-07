When asked whether she felt she had "arrived" when starring on the soap, Reid said: "Yes, but there was a hangover afterwards – people think you’re a bit downmarket for doing Corrie.

"I get much better roles now, but it’s a bit late. I would have loved to have done some Alan Ayckbourn or Noël Coward, but I didn’t fight for it. If I lived again, I would. I didn’t have the confidence – but now I do!”

Anne Reid and William Roache celebrating the 10th anniversary of Coronation Street in 1971. Frank Barratt/Keystone/Getty Images

Reid said that the turning point came when she starred in Victoria Wood's sitcom dinnerladies, as "people realised I could do comedy and Vic got huge viewing figures for everything she did".

Read more:

Reid has since gone on to feature in series including Doctor Who, Upstairs, Downstairs, Inside No. 9, Years and Years and Sanditon, the latter of which will soon be returning for its third and final season.

Reid has most recently been seen in The Sixth Commandment playing Ann Moore-Martin, the real-life figure who was the second person to be targeted by Ben Field, a younger man who aimed to get close to her in order to be included in her will.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Reid said of playing Moore-Martin: "There’s a tremendous responsibility in playing somebody who was a real person... I've never taken a role before where I had to play somebody whose relatives are still alive, and that’s a huge responsibility."

Radio Times magazine.

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. The Sixth Commandment is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.