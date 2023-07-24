Darren is Dev Alahan's (Jimmi Harkishin) business partner. Married to Courtney (Stephanie Davis), the character will be in for a surprise when his wife's head gets turned by an unexpected character.

Darren, Aadi and Dev sat in the Bistro in Coronation Street.

Early's businessman has asked Dev's son Aadi (Adam Hussain) to run errands with his wife while the two work on their joint project.

However, it seems that Aadi and Courtney will hit it off during their time together, with her having her eye set on the younger man. The two end up embarking in a secret romance behind Dev and Darren's backs.

As for Early's previous character, Corrie fans will remember him from a dramatic storyline concerning villain Jim McDonald (Charles Lawson). Back in 2011, Jim robbed the Lancashire & Fyle Building Society, but the situation escalated into a hostage crisis when the baddie couldn't carry out his plan quickly enough.

That's when Early's first character on Coronation Street had to be brought in. He played an unnamed hostage negotiator trying to reason with Jim.

When his attempts to get through to Jim failed, the negotiator agreed to have Jim's ex-wife Liz (Beverley Callard) convince him to surrender.

Early joined Corrie together with Davis earlier this month, and the two are guaranteed to be involved in quite the dramatic showdown if Courtney's affair with Aadi is exposed.

Davis, meanwhile, has been previously seen on Hollyoaks, where he played Sinead O'Connor between 2010 and 2015. She reprised the role again from 2018 to 2019, exiting after her character decided to remain in Spain and call off her wedding with Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair).

