And tonight, after several weeks holed up with only Evelyn for company, drug addict Cassie moved into a flat in the precinct with her mother.

Cassie pleaded for Evelyn to let her out to get a coffee, but it wasn't long before Evelyn realised that Cassie had stolen her purse, and feared another relapse was on the way.

Meanwhile, getting no reply from Evelyn about attending the show his daughters, Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (newcomer Billie Naylor), were starring in, Ty enjoyed the performance alone.

Cassie wandered into the Bistro and watched, and later approached oblivious Tyrone, also praising the girls on their singing. While Ty recognised Cassie as a woman called Cath, who Evelyn had previously introduced as a friend of her pal James, Cassie clearly intended to tell her son the truth.

They were interrupted when Evelyn burst in, at which point Cassie hurriedly told Ty that she was in fact his real mum. In shock, Tyrone rushed away, while Evelyn was disgusted that Cassie had, in her eyes, been so selfish.

With family friend Roy Cropper (David Neilson) arriving to overhear, he followed Tyrone to offer a listening ear, and Ty fumed as he tried to take in the news. Roy attempted to defend Evelyn, but it dawned on Tyrone that his nana had been lying to him for as long as he had known her.

Back at the house, with Hope and Ruby out of the way with Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher), Tyrone heard Evelyn out, getting more and more angry as she revealed that she had known for sure that Cassie was alive since last year.

When Cassie called him son, Ty snapped that she hadn't earned the right to call him that.

After the revelation that Evelyn had left him on the steps of a police station as a newborn, as a 16-year-old Cassie had been using drugs while pregnant, Tyrone insisted that Cassie should have been given a chance.

She was grateful to hear it, but Ty added that this didn't mean he agreed that Cassie would have been a good mum.

Cassie explained that Evelyn was a cold mother who never gave her even one hug, but when Tyrone heard that Cassie had been living in the UK for years and had once been clean for long enough to get in touch, yet didn't, Tyrone needed a break and left to collect the girls.

He told his daughters about meeting his birth mum, but once back home, Tyrone asked Cassie to leave, telling Evelyn he wanted her out too. Alone and upset, what will Ty's next move be?

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV.

