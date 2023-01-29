The Six Nations will serve as a health check ahead of the World Cup as England and Wales rebuild with new coaches, hoping to strike the right chords in the build-up to the autumn festival of rugby.

The Rugby World Cup 2023 is on the horizon, with every moment between now and then being seen through the lens of the tournament.

2019 champions South Africa will be determined to defend their title, though a string of high-profile defeats over the last year suggests this may be a close-run tournament.

The Springboks have been toppled by Wales, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and France since last July. This is an open tournament with any number of nations hoping to capitalise.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the Rugby World Cup 2023.

When is the Rugby World Cup 2023?

Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule

Pool stage

Friday 8th September 2023

France v New Zealand (8pm, Paris)

Saturday 9th September 2023

Italy v Namibia (12pm, Saint-Etienne)

Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Bordeaux)

Australia v Georgia (5pm, Paris)

England v Argentina (8pm, Marseille)

Sunday 10th September 2023

Japan v Chile (12pm, Toulouse)

South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Marseille)

Wales v Fiji (8pm, Bordeaux)

Thursday 14th September 2023

France v Uruguay (8pm, Lille)

Friday 15th September 2023

New Zealand v Namibia (8pm, Toulouse)

Saturday 16th September 2023

Samoa v Chile (2pm, Bordeaux)

Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Nice)

Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Nantes)

Sunday 17th September 2023

South Africa v Romania (2pm, Bordeaux)

Australia v Fiji (4:45pm, Saint-Etienne)

England v Japan (8pm, Nice)

Wednesday 20th September 2023

Italy v Uruguay (4:45pm, Nice)

Thursday 21st September 2023

France v Namibia (8pm, Marseille)

Friday 22nd September 2023

Argentina v Samoa (4:45pm, Saint-Etienne)

Saturday 23rd September 2023

Georgia v Portugal (1pm, Toulouse)

England v Chile (4:45pm, Lille)

South Africa v Ireland (8pm, Paris)

Sunday 24th September 2023

Scotland v Tonga (4:45pm, Nice)

Wales v Australia (8pm, Lyon)

Wednesday 27th September 2023

Uruguay v Namibia (4:45pm, Lyon)

Thursday 28th September 2023

Japan v Samoa (8pm, Toulouse)

Friday 29th September 2023

New Zealand v Italy (8pm, Lyon)

Saturday 30th September 2023

Argentina v Chile (2pm, Nantes)

Fiji v Georgia (4:45pm, Bordeaux)

Scotland v Romania (8pm, Lille)

Sunday 1st October 2023

Australia v Portugal (4:45pm, Saint-Etienne)

South Africa v Tonga (8pm, Marseille)

Thursday 5th October 2023

New Zealand v Uruguay (8pm, Lyon)

Friday 6th October 2023

France v Italy (8pm, Lyon)

Saturday 7th October 2023

Wales v Georgia (2pm, Nantes)

England v Samoa (2:45pm, Lille)

Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Paris)

Sunday 8th October 2023

Japan v Argentina (12pm, Nantes)

Tonga v Romania (4:45pm, Lille)

Fiji v Portugal (8pm, Toulouse)

Quarter-finals

Saturday 14th October 2023

QF1 – Pool C Winner v Pool D Runner-Up (4pm, Marseille)

QF2 – Pool B Winner v Pool A Runner-Up (8pm, Paris)

Sunday 15th October 2023

QF3 - Pool D Winner v Pool C Runner-Up (4pm, Marseille)

QF4 - Pool A Winner v Pool B Runner-Up (8pm, Paris)

Semi-finals

Friday 20th October 2023

SF1 - QF1 Winner v QF2 Winner (8pm, Paris)

Saturday 21th October 2023

SF2 - QF3 Winner v QF4 Winner (8pm, Paris)

Third-place play-off

Friday 27th October 2023

SF1 loser v SF2 loser (8pm, Paris)

Final

Saturday 28th October 2023

SF1 winner v SF2 winner (8pm, Paris)

