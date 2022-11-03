In the coming weeks, Alya will join Dee Dee as they come together to form a legal super-team.

Alya Nazir (played by Sair Khan) and Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) are set for a new enterprise on Coronation Street – and the pair are certainly not ones to be messed with.

It all started when they teamed up to help free Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) from his incorrect criminal charge of murder, which not only resulted in his innocence, but also got the real killer locked up.

On Monday 14th November, Dee Dee spots a good opportunity and suggests Alya becomes her legal secretary – an offer Alya can't refuse.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

To celebrate the dynamic duo, Coronation Street has released some fun images of the pair together which show they certainly mean business.

Speaking of the new double-act, Khan told press including RadioTimes.com: "Alya and Dee Dee make such a good team, because they have got completely different skill sets. Dee Dee knows, from a legal perspective, exactly what she is doing and she knows the law like the back of her hand whereas Alya makes decisions on gut feelings and impulses.

"With Alya’s natural instincts and Dee-Dee’s actual knowledge, they make a pretty good team."

Sterling-Brown added: "I think they really complement each other. Alya has that real calming and logical side whereas Dee Dee has more of a hectic energy, but a super sharp side. They trust each other so they are really invested in doing the right thing.

"Neither of them were getting paid to help Stu and neither of them were helping him for personal gain, they just both have a strong sense of justice and a good moral compass."

Alya and Dee Dee team up in Coronation Street.

Will they team up for more cases? The actors certainly hope so.

"Yes, I feel like there are enough murders and crimes on this street that they need two full time detectives so we both could definitely take on that role," Khan said.

Sterling-Brown commented: "Yes, definitely and I think it would be so interesting to see them take on different things and different settings. I can’t wait to get into court, I don’t know when that will be or what that will be for, but I am just so excited for when that time hopefully comes.

"As a pairing I think they bounce off each other well and it’s going to be great to see them kick some butt!"

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.