Pregnant Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) makes changes while lying to Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) about her situation, and Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) faces a day he never thought would come. Elsewhere, Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) hears news about her dodgy doppelganger Fern (Gabrielle Glaister).

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) ends up in another violent altercation next week, and it's thanks to the spectre of serial killer John Stape (Graeme Hawley) - the late husband of Ty's partner Fiz (Jennie McAlpine). Meanwhile, another killer is still causing turmoil as Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) insists on visiting Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 7th - Friday 11th November.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Tyrone arrested in violent reaction to John Stape book

Tyrone (Alan Halsall) sees red again. ITV

Fiz and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) meet up with the publisher of the book about John, and Fiz implores her to remove Hope's (Isabella Flanagan) name from it. Meanwhile, in the garage, Tyrone finds a leaflet advertising a Q&A session about the book, so he heads to the hotel where the session is taking place. When he hears the journalist who wrote the book suggesting that Fiz was complicit in John's crimes, Tyrone sees red and climbs on stage to slap the man.

The manager calls the police, and Adam tells Fiz that Tyrone has been arrested for assault. Fiz begs the journalist not to press charges, and the police let Tyrone go - but the couple have a blazing row in the aftermath, and Fiz reveals a video of him attacking the journalist has gone viral and the book launch has been brought forward...

2. Turmoil for Hope

Hope (Isabella Flanagan) gets a shock. ITV

Adam later tells them that a libel barrister can take on their case against the book, but the costs will be high. When Fiz and Tyrone tell Hope they can't afford to stop the book, she's angry that they can't protect her. Worse is around the corner, though, when the police arrive and re-arrest Tyrone due to numerous complaints over his actions in the video. Will Tyrone go to prison?

Whether he's been bailed or let off remains to be seen, but the week concludes with him buying up all the stock of the dreaded book, including the cut-out of John, in a bid to stop people reading it. But when Hope returns home and opens the door of the outhouse, she sees the cardboard cut-out of her biological dad. How will she react?

3. Sam refuses to back down over Harvey

Sam (Jude Riordan) won't take no for an answer. ITV

Sam explains to Roy Cropper (David Neilson) that he's been reading about restorative justice and he wants to visit Harvey in prison. He asks Roy to go with him as dad Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) refuses to even consider the idea of Sam visiting his mum's killer.

Roy tells Nick about Sam's request, and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) urges Nick to think about letting Sam visit if it will give him closure. Will Nick agree, or stand firm that it's a bad idea? And will Sam ever give up on this? Viewers are well aware that evil Harvey isn't remorseful over his murderous actions, after all.

4. Summer hides the truth from Billy

Will Summer's (Harriet Bibby) plan be rumbled? ITV

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) calls at the flat and is shocked to find that Summer is moving out. Billy confides in Todd that he's been too overbearing, and Todd tells Summer that Billy's upset. Summer continues her ruse that she's no longer pregnant as she tells Billy she loves him and she'll miss him.

But later in the week, there's chaos when Mike (Tom Lorcan) and Esther (Vanessa Hehir), the couple planning to adopt the teen's baby, call round to see Summer and boyfriend Aaron Sandford (James Craven). But as Billy arrives at the same time, Summer panics. Will Billy discover her secret plans?

5. Justice for Stu

Bill Fellows as Stu Carpenter in Coronation Street. ITV

Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) calls to collect Stu for his court hearing, and when an exhausted Stu later returns home, he reveals to Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) that his murder conviction has been overturned following the confession from his daughter Bridget Woodrow (Beth Vyse).

But with Stu hoping to care for granddaughter Eliza (Savannah Kunyo), he explains that she can only live with him if he moves out, as she'll need her own bedroom. What will Stu do? Will he be given custody of Eliza, and where will they live if so?

6. Bernie gets a new lead on Fern

Can Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) expose Fern (Gabrielle Glaister)? ITV

Following her unjust arrest for burglary, Bernie opens a letter containing the date for her plea hearing. She tells partner Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) that she's still determined to track down Fern, who has framed her. Dressed as Fern, Bernie arrives at a country club and tries to dupe the receptionist into revealing Fern's home address, which fails.

A club member, Howard, approaches Bernie, and she makes out that she is Fern. But Howard tells her that Fern is his ex-wife - and when Bernie fills him in on Fern's trickery, he reveals that Fern is a con-artist. When Bernie begs him to help her, will Howard agree so that she can prove her innocence?

