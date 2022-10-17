With the anniversary of his mum Natasha's (Rachel Leskovac) death at the hands of killer Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) coming up, the week began with Nick keeping his son off school in the hopes of distracting him from the upsetting reminder of his tragic loss. But Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) advised Nick to confront the issue head on and encourage Sam to open up about his grief.

After a chat, Sam promised to talk to someone about his feelings if he needed to - but little does his dad know that he has been sending letters to Harvey in prison to deal with what happened!

Nick and partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) were stunned last week to receive visiting orders from Harvey in the post, and although they disposed of them, Leanne couldn't stop worrying about what Harvey wanted.

Will Mellor reprised his role as Harvey in Coronation Street. ITV

So, while Nick spent the day with Sam, Leanne lied that she was needed at work and headed off to see Harvey. Coming face to face with him in the prison visiting room, Leanne was on edge as Harvey greeted her casually. She was sickened as she demanded that he ceased all contact, reminding Harvey that there was a little boy without his mother who had even stopped talking thanks to his vile actions.

Harvey held no remorse, telling Leanne that Sam simply needed to get over it, and Leanne stood to leave. But she was stopped in her tracks when Harvey instructed her to stop Sam writing to him. He revealed that Sam was sending him up to four letters a week, and Leanne was left horrified - but when he seemed put out, she was furious at his audacity over the situation.

She soon left, shaken by what she had discovered, and Nick couldn't believe what he was hearing when Leanne filled him in on Sam's letters. At home, they gently quizzed him, and Sam explained that he wanted to understand what had caused Harvey to turn into the kind of person that kills.

As Nick and Leanne replied that Harvey was never going to give him the answers he needed, they weren't prepared for Sam's next revelation. He insisted that he wanted to visit Harvey himself. Nick refused, but Sam shot back that Natasha was his mum, so it's his decision alone.

Will Sam get his way? Might he have a change of heart, or could he actually wind up on that prison visiting list?

