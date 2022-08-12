The star was recently confirmed to join this year's line up in Strictly Come Dancing , and now it looks like he'll be doubly busy this autumn, as he is currently filming new scenes for the ITV soap.

Will Mellor is set to make a return to Coronation Street as evil drug lord Harvey Gaskell following his reign of terror last year.

According to Metro, Mellor will be making a comeback, and viewers will soon see hints on-screen that may lead to Harvey's reappearance. However, storyline details surrounding the development are a closely guarded secret.

The villain was last seen in October last year when he broke out of custody after being convicted for his crimes. Harvey made his way back to Weatherfield during the storm, terrifying Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) who had previously been at his mercy as she tried to protect stepson Simon Barlow (Alex Bain).

Harvey was jailed for his crimes. ITV

Harvey acquired a gun and aimed fire at Leanne, but Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) happened to be dressed in an identical Halloween costume at the time, and it was she who took the bullet. Natasha later died in hospital, devastating son Sam (Jude Riordan). As for Harvey, he held Leanne at gunpoint as she drove away, but she gained the upper hand when she deliberately crashed to stop him in his tracks.

As a result, Harvey was recaptured by police and sent back to jail – but it seems that wasn't the end of his story.

And with Simon, Leanne and Sam having spent the past year recovering from Harvey's impact, how will they be affected?

There's also Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan), who was a prominent part of the dangerous gang but has since turned his life around and embarked on a romance with Simon's cousin Amy (Elle Mulvaney). Is Harvey coming for Jacob, making it impossible for him to move on with his life?

When approached by RadioTimes.com, ITV declined to comment. Corrie fans will just have to wait and see what transpires, but no doubt we'll bring you more news when it becomes available.

Meanwhile, Mellor recently spoke out about his upcoming Strictly journey. "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about.

"This is also my Mum's favourite show, and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!"

