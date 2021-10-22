The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Soaps
  4. Coronation Street
  5. Coronation Street airs devastating death after sinkhole drama

Coronation Street airs devastating death after sinkhole drama

At least one resident is dead after the Halloween-themed horror week.

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 12th October 2021 Coronation Street - Ep 10463 Friday 22nd October 2021 - 2nd Ep As the water below continues to rise, Johnny Connor [RICHARD HAWLEY] and Jenny Connor [SALLY ANN MATTHEWS] scream for help clinging to the ladder, Picture contact David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Published:

Coronation Street fans have been on the edge of their seats all week as the soap’s dramatic stunt week played out in full force.

Advertisement

Almost every resident of the famous cobbles was in danger as the Platt sinkhole opened and wreaked havoc across the Halloween festivities.

A number of beloved characters fell underground when the surface gave way but on tonight’s episode, one lost their life.

Spoilers ahead from this point on as we break down the action from a gripping week on Coronation Street

When Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) fell through the ground, there was only one man who was completely determined to save his love: Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley).

Jumping into the sinkhole while Shona (Julia Goulding) watched on, heroic Johnny was hellbent on bringing Jenny back to the surface and investigated the underwater canals until he found her.

Although the classic couple had actually separated in recent weeks, Johnny’s love for Jenny was undeniable and thankfully he managed to tell her while they waited for help.

The pair climbed a rusty ladder but to no avail – the drain cover at the surface was sealed shut, and much too heavy for Johnny to lift from below.

As the water continued to rise, time was well and truly running out for them. The emergency services weren’t allowed to pull them out until they knew the ground was safe for them to do so.

Shona took matters into her own hands and climbed into the sinkhole, too. She managed to feed a piece of rope through to Jenny and Johnny to pull one of them under water to rejoin with her on the other side of a wall foundation.

Jenny went first, and kissing Johnny goodbye, there looked to be hope for the pair.

But when she got to the other side, Johnny died, but not without hearing calls from his late son, Aidan (Shayne Ward).

That’s not all, either, as on the top of the ground, Leanne (Jane Danson) faced her worst nightmare: Harvey’s (Will Mellor) return.

The escaped prisoner was desperate to avenge his prison sentence, and he would only really be happy when Leanne (who was dressed as Morticia Addams) was dead.

A brutal chase through Coronation Street resulted in Harvey falling through the ground, too, only for him to land conveniently close to the gun left by Abi Franklin (Sally Carmen).

Heading straight to Lee’s flat, Harvey waited, and shot who he thought was Leanne – except it wasn’t, it was Sam’s mum Natasha (Rachel Leskovac) who was also dressed as Morticia.

Advertisement

Natasha was sent straight to hospital, but will she pull through?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 12th October 2021 Coronation Street - Ep 10463 Friday 22nd October 2021 - 2nd Ep As the water below continues to rise, Johnny Connor [RICHARD HAWLEY] and Jenny Connor [SALLY ANN MATTHEWS] scream for help clinging to the ladder, Picture contact David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Leaf Blower

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Plan for Autumn with this Handy EV3000 Leaf Blower & Vacuum for just £49

Read More