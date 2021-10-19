6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Nina reunites with Asha and Simon blames himself

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) finds a potential lead that could finally get justice for Seb, and sets out on a mission with Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey).

Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) blames himself as his family pick up the pieces after Harvey’s dramatic prison break, Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) worries about Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) and Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) is caught out.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 25th – 29th October 2021.

Nina and Asha back together

Homeless Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows), who we met during when the Nazirs donated food to Billy’s soup kitchen, is spotted with a Weatherfield County Backpack and tells Asha he found it in the river. Convinced it belongs to Corey who dumped it on the night of Seb’s attack, Asha starts asking questions but he does a runner.

Determined to track him down and prove Corey’s guilt, Asha teams up with Nina to find Stu and see what’s in the rucksack. Tracking him down, the girls beg Stu for help but he doesn’t want to get involved and it looks like they’ve hit a dead end. Will they ever get justice for Seb? Bonded by their crusade Nina tells Asha she wants to give their relationship another try, so it’s not all bad news…

Simon blames himself

Weatherfield’s residents reel from the previous week’s nightmare, which involved sinkholes, gunshots, drowning and a lot of fancy dress. Drug lord Harvey broke out of prison and sought revenge on Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) with terrible consequences – and Simon reckons it’s all his fault.

Blaming himself for causing all this trouble by getting mixed up with Harvey’s gang in the first place all those months ago, Si wrestles with his guilty conscience. Can his family move on from the destruction Harvey’s return caused? And when more tragic news hits the cobbles, who will be mourning another loss?

Emma worries about dying Curtis

Emma is more enamoured than ever with boyfriend Curtis, who bravely risked his own life to help others during the chaos of stunt week. Pleased to feel useful and not defined by his illness, Curtis laps up the praise – but is brought back down to earth when his hair starts falling out, a symptom of his condition.

Desperate to help her sick lover, Emma asks Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) to lend her the money from Oliver’s fund to pay for Curtis to see a private consultant to get a second opinion. Conflicted Steve lets his daughter down gently, explaining it would be immoral, not to say illegal, to use the cash for something else, making Emma feel helpless. Is there any hope for poor Curtis?

Zeedan caught out

The pressure is on for Zeedan to launder his father-in-law’s dirty cash through the Speed Daal till, as he’s handed a bag of naughty notes and is told he has a month to to push it surreptitiously through the accounts.

Trouble is, Zee is spotted having dodgy exchanges with Hashim Elamin (Vincent Ebrahim) in the ginnel by a suspicious Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), who is back working at the restaurant after his DJ equipment was wrecked in the disastrous Halloween event. There’s no love lost between these two, so when Ryan confronts Zeedan he dismisses him and plays the innocent. How long before Ryan exposes his criminal activity?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

The Platts become public enemies when it transpires that if the sinkhole had been repaired earlier, none of the tragic events of the previous week would’ve happened. David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) hangs his head in shame as angry locals accuse him of causing the carnage. Will someone want revenge on the family for their negligence?

Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) also struggles in the aftermath of last week’s drama, in which he made the split-second decision to save Asha from the wreckage of the car crash, leaving his son Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) to fend for himself. The Sophie’s Choice scenario will haunt the shellshocked shopkeeper for the rest of his life – can his clan recover from the events of that terrible night, and does anyone sympathise with Dev?

